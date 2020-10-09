Blue Turtle Dental in Palo Alto, CA Changes Hands and Now Offers Emergency & Pediatric Dental Appointments

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Blue Turtle Dental Press Release

Palo Alto, CA, October 09, 2020 --(



Blue Turtle Dental, a multi-specialty family dental clinic in Palo Alto, CA, offers comfort, skill, and careful attention to detail. Blue Turtle Dental offers a variety of preventive, cosmetic, and restorative dental services for patients of all ages. Whether you need a routine dental cleaning, or a tooth repaired, they can provide the care you need in their comfortable and relaxing Palo Alto office.



Recently, Blue Turtle Dental saw a change in the ownership. Dr. Alex Yen DDS acquired Blue Turtle Dental from Dr. Kelekalani Scheel DDS. The practice, under the helm of Dr. Yen, offers the same care and dedication as before and now offers emergency dental care and pediatric care to the communities of Palo Alto & surrounding areas.



For their emergency cases, Blue Turtle Dental offers walk-ins and immediate appointments. Their dental staff are trained to quickly identify the problem, administer in-office pain treatment, and treat the condition to clear up the underlying cause of the dental emergency. Examples of dental emergencies include the following:



- Severe dental pain



- Knocked out tooth



- Chipped, fractured, or broken teeth



- Infection that may cause painful swelling in and around the mouth and may compromise a patient’s airway



- Uncontrollable bleeding



- Trauma impacting facial bones that may affect a patient’s airway



Blue Turtle Dental also offers exceptional pediatric dental services. Their dentists and staff are particularly good with children who may be anxious about a dental visit. As a family-oriented dental practice, they are not only kid-friendly in our dental treatments, they also offer high-tech advantages such as 3D glasses to provide entertainment while your child is in the dentist chair. They also support Apple products and devices, allowing parents to stream their child’s favorite movies during their treatment. During your initial consultation with their dental team, advanced technology and diagnostic techniques will be used to assess your child’s dental health and develop a course of treatment so that teeth develop correctly and without decay.



For queries, please contact the experienced staff at Blue Turtle Dental. Contact Blue Turtle Dental today to schedule a consultation with Dr. Alex Yen, DDS and Dr. Munazzah Hussain, DDS to get your oral health in perfect shape.



About Blue Turtle Dental:



Blue Turtle Dental is a privately owned and operated dental suite that you can count on for the best dental care in Palo Alto, CA. You can count on us for integrity, innovation, and empathetic practice. We don’t sell you treatments that have no benefit to you just to improve our bottom line and work together to find the right option for you, not only aesthetically but financially as well. Located close to Stanford University, we accept most insurances, including Cardinal Care dental insurance, Delta Dental, Metlife, Cigna, Aetna, Guardian, United Healthcare, Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield of California, and Humana. Leading-edge, high-tech treatments makes our practice unique. Our staff of highly experienced dentists in Palo Alto, is trained in cultural sensitivity and speaks fluent Mandarin, Shanghainese, Tagalog, Korean, Hindi, Urdu, and Spanish. We consider our patients to be part of our team and encourage honest communication and open dialog. With us, you can trust that you’re getting the exact care you need. Your comfort is our mission. Your smile is our passion.



Contact Info

Address:

Blue Turtle Dental Palo Alto

2290 Birch St., Ste A

Palo Alto, CA 94306

Tel: (650) 503-6777

Email: info@blueturtledental.com

Annie Merlin

650-503-6777



https://www.blueturtledental.com



