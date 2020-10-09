New Italian Restaurant Coming to San Diego: Ciao Ciao Piadina

Press Releases Lauren Turton Press Release

San Diego, CA, October 09, 2020 --



Ciao Ciao will open in the morning for Italian coffees and pastries, during lunch will feature piadinas and salads, and between the hours of 5-7 pm will hold a nightly aperitivo, which is the Italian version of happy hour.



The decor of the restaurant is inspired by one of the partners hometown in Italy, Rimini which is on the seaside. The color scheme is blues and pinks with custom artwork curated by Lauren Turton.



It’s located in San Diego, California in La Jolla, off of Pearl Street and La Jolla Blvd.



Ciao Ciao Piadina is the brain child of Lauren Turton, Francesco Burnazzi, and the owners of Ambrogio 15 located in North Pacific Beach.



Lauren Turton

619-677-4278



laurenturton.com



