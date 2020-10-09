PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Matcha Design

Press Release

Receive press releases from Matcha Design: By Email RSS Feeds:

Matcha Design 2020 W3 Awards Gold Winner, Web Design and Branding, for “Esperanza Ranch”


Tulsa, OK, October 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Tulsa, Oklahoma design and media firm Matcha Design has been awarded Gold in the 2020 W3 Awards in the General Websites-Branding for Websites category.

The W3 Awards honors creative excellence on the web, and recognizes the people behind award-winning sites, marketing programs, social content, mobile site/apps and online video. In honoring the best of the Web, the W3 Awards is the first major web competition to be accessible to the biggest agencies, the smallest firms and everyone in between. Small firms are as likely to win as Fortune 500 companies and international agencies.

For “Esperanza Ranch” Matcha Design delivered on an inclusive web design service focusing on custom photography, a responsive user experience, and an overall re-branding for the Luther, OK wedding and events venue.

“This recognition from W3 means a lot to us, since our project with Esperanza Ranch was very hands-on. From design to development we crafted the website like it was our own. All of the sweat, stress an obstacles to overcome paid off in something I’m proud of.” - Chris Lo, Principal & Creative Director for Matcha Design.

More information about Matcha Design and their complete portfolio of work and services can be found by visiting www.matchadesign.com
Contact Information
Matcha Design
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
Contact
www.matchadesign.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Matcha Design
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help