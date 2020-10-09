Matcha Design 2020 W3 Awards Gold Winner, Web Design and Branding, for “Esperanza Ranch”

Press Releases Matcha Design Press Release

More information about Matcha Design and their complete portfolio of work and services can be found by visiting www.matchadesign.com Tulsa, OK, October 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Tulsa, Oklahoma design and media firm Matcha Design has been awarded Gold in the 2020 W3 Awards in the General Websites-Branding for Websites category.The W3 Awards honors creative excellence on the web, and recognizes the people behind award-winning sites, marketing programs, social content, mobile site/apps and online video. In honoring the best of the Web, the W3 Awards is the first major web competition to be accessible to the biggest agencies, the smallest firms and everyone in between. Small firms are as likely to win as Fortune 500 companies and international agencies.For “Esperanza Ranch” Matcha Design delivered on an inclusive web design service focusing on custom photography, a responsive user experience, and an overall re-branding for the Luther, OK wedding and events venue.“This recognition from W3 means a lot to us, since our project with Esperanza Ranch was very hands-on. From design to development we crafted the website like it was our own. All of the sweat, stress an obstacles to overcome paid off in something I’m proud of.” - Chris Lo, Principal & Creative Director for Matcha Design.More information about Matcha Design and their complete portfolio of work and services can be found by visiting www.matchadesign.com Contact Information Matcha Design

Chris Lo

918-749-2456



www.matchadesign.com



