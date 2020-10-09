New Super Flex Surfaces from LOTTE Unleash Design Creativity

Press Releases LOTTE Chemical Corporation Press Release

LOTTE Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets high-performance decorative surfacing materials for residential and commercial applications around the globe. Originally part of the Samsung family of companies, LOTTE Chemical Corp. is rapidly expanding its North American presence through the company’s solid-surface brand, Staron, a seamless and thermo-formable, acrylic product suitable for a wide range of commercial applications. The quartz surface brand, Radianz, is a premium engineered surface designed to be ultra-durable. The new Locelain® sintered-stone collection features a high-quality natural stone look and superb durability. Through cutting-edge technology and insights into worldwide market trends, LOTTE Chemical Corp. continues to excel in today’s surface industry. La Palma, CA, October 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The design possibilities for countertops and surfaces have expanded exponentially with Super Flex technology from Staron®. Demonstrating superior thermoplastic properties, surfaces made with LOTTE’s innovative Super Flex technology enable design of futuristic, functional surfaces ideally suited for creative uses in commercial, residential and public-space projects.Unlike other formable technologies, Super Flex delivers a superior elongation rate, with a minimum radius of 0mm. This provides designers and architects dynamically increased design flexibility to create dramatic curves and never-before-attainable bending features.High-performance architectural and interior applications include customized wall-cladding, kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, and furniture construction. Currently available in the Infinity shade of white, surfaces made with Super Flex technology can be fabricated with computer-controlled CNC machines to create precise 3D shapes. Like all Staron products, surfaces are easy to maintain and ultra-hygienic.“Designers and architects seek more than extensive collections of rich colors and patterns. They also need the flexibility to form surfaces into creative shapes that high-end residential and commercial customers desire,” stated John Kim, director, LOTTE Chemical Corp. “Super Flex technology represents the cutting edge of formable surface creation, delivering both design flexibility and unparalleled performance.”In addition to the new Super Flex surface, LOTTE also introduces Pharos for marine customers, delivering high aesthetics and superior fire retardant properties. Pharos is EU MED (Marine Equipment Directive) certified and listed as fire-protection equipment, in accordance with IMO (International Maritime Organization) regulations. Certification requires the passing of fire propagation, smoke density, and toxic gas tests, making Pharos safe for use as an interior material for marine vessels, functioning as countertops, wall cladding, and other surface applications.About LOTTE Chemical CorporationLOTTE Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets high-performance decorative surfacing materials for residential and commercial applications around the globe. Originally part of the Samsung family of companies, LOTTE Chemical Corp. is rapidly expanding its North American presence through the company’s solid-surface brand, Staron, a seamless and thermo-formable, acrylic product suitable for a wide range of commercial applications. The quartz surface brand, Radianz, is a premium engineered surface designed to be ultra-durable. The new Locelain® sintered-stone collection features a high-quality natural stone look and superb durability. Through cutting-edge technology and insights into worldwide market trends, LOTTE Chemical Corp. continues to excel in today’s surface industry. Contact Information Purdie Rogers

