Press Releases United for Human Rights Florida Press Release

Receive press releases from United for Human Rights Florida: By Email RSS Feeds: Youth for Human Rights Says "Teaching Human Rights is Worth It"

Clearwater, FL, October 09, 2020 --(



50,000 students were taught their human rights last year by YHR Florida chapter and partnering educators and YHR awarded over a dozen Florida teachers for their human rights work.



“It’s actually vital for students to learn their human rights and start applying them,” said Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director for the Florida chapter of Youth for Human Rights. “That’s why we partner with educators across Florida and provide them with resources to make it easier for them to teach human rights. It’s unfortunately quite lacking in our educational system, and it’s one of the most important subjects for our youth to learn.”



Over the past five years, Youth for Human Rights Florida has partnered with over 1400 educators, NGOs, public officials, Church leaders and community activists.



Every year, for the International Day of Human Rights on December 10, Youth for Human Rights chapters all over the world host marches, petition drives, art shows video presentations and more.



To get involved and enter the challenge, contact Cristian at (727) 467-6960, or email him at Cristian@humanrights.com. Follow Youth for Human Rights Florida on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date. @HumanrightsFL.



About Youth for Human Rights Florida:



Youth for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. Youth for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” This is why the Church sponsors YHR, although YHR remains non-religious in nature and content. Clearwater, FL, October 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On the 10th of December, the 72nd anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), Youth for Human Rights (YHR) Florida chapter will certify human rights educators as Human Rights Advocates and present special awards to those teachers who have done outstanding human rights work. UDHR is a United Nations benchmark document that proclaims what everyone’s rights are, no matter what color, background or belief.50,000 students were taught their human rights last year by YHR Florida chapter and partnering educators and YHR awarded over a dozen Florida teachers for their human rights work.“It’s actually vital for students to learn their human rights and start applying them,” said Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director for the Florida chapter of Youth for Human Rights. “That’s why we partner with educators across Florida and provide them with resources to make it easier for them to teach human rights. It’s unfortunately quite lacking in our educational system, and it’s one of the most important subjects for our youth to learn.”Over the past five years, Youth for Human Rights Florida has partnered with over 1400 educators, NGOs, public officials, Church leaders and community activists.Every year, for the International Day of Human Rights on December 10, Youth for Human Rights chapters all over the world host marches, petition drives, art shows video presentations and more.To get involved and enter the challenge, contact Cristian at (727) 467-6960, or email him at Cristian@humanrights.com. Follow Youth for Human Rights Florida on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date. @HumanrightsFL.About Youth for Human Rights Florida:Youth for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. Youth for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” This is why the Church sponsors YHR, although YHR remains non-religious in nature and content. Contact Information United for Human Rights Florida

Cristian Vargas

727-467-6960



Humanrights.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from United for Human Rights Florida