Axiomtek’s Customizable, Feature-rich EN 50155-Certified Railway Computer with Plug-in I/O Module Slot – The tBOX510-518-FL

The fanless, rugged railway computer is scalable and flexible for railway-related applications such as data transmission in train control and rail signaling.

The high performance tBOX510-518-FL has one DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM slot for up to 16GB of memory. It has flexible wireless communication options with two full-sized PCI Express Mini Card slots and one external SIM card slot. Its single-sided I/O interfaces design allows for easy access and maintenance and includes two Gigabit LANs with Intel® Ethernet controller I210-IT, one DB9 serial console or RS-232/422/485, one M12 A-code USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port, one VGA port, one terminal block isolated DIO (4-in/4-out) port, one M12 power input connector, one reset button and four antenna openings. The feature-rich tBOX510-518-FL supports one swappable 2.5-inch SATA drive bay and one CFast™ for enhanced storage capacity.



The rugged tBOX510-518-FL is built to withstand harsh operating environments with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C and vibration endurance for up to 3Grms with SSD. It is suitable for rugged industrial and railway applications with varying voltage input requirements due to its overcurrent, overvoltage, under-voltage and reverse polarity protection as well as its 24V to 110V DC wide voltage input support. The feature-rich tBOX510-518-FL is compatible with Windows® 10 and Linux.



“In our 30th year in business, we have accumulated valuable industry experience designing and manufacturing products to serve transportation systems integrators and mass transit authorities. Our tBOX510-518-FL is specially designed for the driver machine interface (DMI) in the communications-based train control (CBTC) system installed in a locomotive. It provides control, monitoring and diagnostics over the train and its subsystems,” said Sharon Huang, the product manager of the Transportation Division at Axiomtek. “As a communication gateway system, the tBOX510-518-FL delivers enhanced flexibility, reliability and stability for intelligent railway applications.”



The tBOX510-518-FL is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- CE, LVD, FCC, and EN 50155 certified; EN 50124 compliant

- 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processors

- Compact size with one Plug-in I/O Module (PIM) slot for various I/O requirements and single-sided I/O design for easy maintenance

- Reliable operation with operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C, 24V to 110V DC wide range power input and OVP, UVP, OCP, RPP power protection



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



