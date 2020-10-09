Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zookal Pty. Ltd. Press Release

Zookal Helps Students During Pandemic by Offering Free 10-Day eBook Pass While Paper Books Ship

Zookal has introduced Asia Pacific’s first “Courtesy eTextbook” service. This service gives University and high school students free access to the eBook version of thousands of textbook titles while the physical book ships to them. The Ed-Tech start-up has partnered with 10+ leading publishers including Cengage Learning to provide this new, revolutionary service to its customers.

Sydney, Australia, October 09, 2020 --(



Zookal has introduced Asia Pacific’s first “Courtesy eTextbook” service. This service gives University and high school students free access to the eBook version of thousands of textbook titles while the physical book ships to them. The Ed-Tech start-up has partnered with 10+ leading publishers including Cengage Learning to provide this new, revolutionary service to its customers.



Students who buy from Zookal’s online website, will no longer need to wait for it to arrive in the mail before they can start their course work. Once their order is placed, students receive instant access to the Zookal eReader where they can enjoy unlimited reading of the purchased textbook titles for 10 days.



Zookal’s convenient “study while you wait” feature provides students with a smarter way to buy online and allows them to make the most of their self-study time. The service has become invaluable during the pandemic where supply can be unpredictable and wait times for ordered items hard to predict. The service is also a risk-free way for students to be introduced to the eTextbook format which provides a more sustainable and affordable option for students to access their required content.



“At Cengage we recognise the importance of students having the right content at the right time to maximise their learning and investment in their education. Having ebook access available while awaiting delivery of a print copy is a win for the students particularly in times where mail delivery is really stretched. A very positive initiative from Zookal to support learners,” said Paul Petrulis. Vice President: Higher Education at Cengage Learning.



Ahmed Haider

+61 (0) 416 112 786



https://zookal.com



