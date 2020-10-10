New Courtyard Floor Plans Unveiled by ABD as Providence Phase Two Heats Up

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ABD Development Company Press Release

ABD Development Company has announced two new Courtyard model floor plans for its neighborhoods in Providence Golf Club Community. Throughout October, new home buyers are also eligible for a Design Center credit on ABD full price contracts in their neighborhoods of Heritage Green and Hampton Landing.

The Courtyard IV and VI will be available for custom building in both the Heritage Green and Hampton Landing neighborhoods. The standout feature of this model is its enclosed courtyard with separate suite to serve as pool house, guest casita, or home office.



Heritage Green is ABD’s exclusive neighborhood of luxury homes in Phase One of Providence. Its Providence Sherbrook Springs golf cottage neighborhood sold out last year and Heritage Green is on track to sell out by the end of 2020. There is a limited stock of lots remaining and very few of these are golf course lots. The two new Executive Courtyard options for Heritage Green are:



Courtyard IV

2681 square feet - one story

$475,000 base no pool

2 car garage (3 car garage optional)



Courtyard VI

2753 square feet - two story

$485,000 base no pool

2 car garage (3 car garage optional)



Earlier this year, ABD announced that Phase Two of Providence had broken ground at the back nine of the golf course. The Hampton Landing neighborhood is clearly the ultimate culmination of ABD’s investment in the highest quality home building and community development in one of the fastest growing regions in Florida. The larger lot sizes enable ABD to offer a wider selection of floor plans including the new Executive Courtyards:



Courtyard IV

2681 square feet - one story

$565,000 base no pool

2 car garage (3 car garage optional)



Courtyard VI

2753 square feet - two story

$575,000 base no pool

2 car garage (3 car garage optional)



“When it comes to the Courtyard model, too many options are never a bad thing,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development. “We continue to create new ways to redesign the spaces of this beloved luxury home design, without losing the spirit of the Courtyard. One of the number one desires of those building new homes in Orlando is the pool of their dreams and the Courtyard offers this as an option along with the seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle we all crave in the Sunshine State.”



ABD is also incentivizing new home buyers with a special throughout the month of October in the form of a hefty $10,000 Design Center credit on full price contracts. Personalizing a custom Courtyard design is a true joy for those who have selected this award winning model to build on the perfect lot in Providence Golf Club Community.



For more information about ABD Development and its communities, please see

Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition

863-420-2100, extension 103



www.abddevelopment.com



