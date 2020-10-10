Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Star Wars, Fall Guy, Doctor Who Among New Wizard World Virtual Experiences; Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook

Scream Queens, Bruce Campbell vs. Ted Raimi, Live Art, Fan Panels Also Featured; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible Via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Los Angeles, CA, October 10, 2020 --(



For a fuller Virtual Experience, Wizard World will also feature a “Supernatural” fan panel on Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, live art by Mike Watson of Freestyle Komics on Wednesday, October 14, at 7 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET, and geeky WizQuiz trivia with Wizard World’s own MikeGDoesThings on Thursday, October 15 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. And fans can look for scheduled rewatch parties of select celebrity panels during the week as well.



This is in addition to the previously announced sessions on Sunday, October 18 by Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson, Chris Romano, Ed Marinaro, Sam Jones III and Page Kennedy of "Blue Mountain State" at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Then on Monday, Nov. 9, fans can join Pin-Ups For Vets founder Gina Elise and her military veteran ambassadors for a live Q&A celebrating Veterans Day beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, benefiting the veterans charity.



During each celebrity session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences



Sunday, October 11, "Star Wars," Julian Glover, Mike Quinn, Angus MacInnes, Garrick Hagon, Paul Blake, Keith De'Winter, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Sunday, October 11, "Scream Queens," Danielle Harris, Cerina Vincent, Tiffany Shepis, Felissa Rose, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Wednesday, October 14, Mike Watson live art demo · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Thursday, October 15, "Bruce Campbell vs. Ted Raimi: Live and Uncut," Bruce Campbell, Ted Raimi, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Thursday, October 15, “WizQuiz,” Geeky Trivia with MikeGDoesThings, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT



Saturday, October 17, "The Fall Guy," Lee Majors, Doug Barr, Heather Thomas, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Sunday, October 18, "Blue Mountain State," Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson, Chris Romano, Ed Marinaro, Sam Jones III, Page Kennedy, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Sunday, October 25, "Doctor Who," Sylvester McCoy, Colin Baker, Paul McGann, Nicola Bryant, Sophie Aldred, Terry Molloy, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Monday, November 9, "Veterans Day Celebration," featuring Pin-Ups for Vets charity founder Gina Elisa and military veteran ambassadors Jennifer Marshall (Navy), Linsay Rousseau (Army), Megan Martine (Marines) and Shannon Corbeil (Air Force), 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Entertainment owns a minority interest in Cinedigm’s ConTv.



