Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Giftapart Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Giftapart Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Giftapart, Now the Largest Social eCommerce Supermall Exclusively for Established Retailers, Surpassed 50,000,000 Products

Somerville, NJ, October 10, 2020 --(



“Giftapart does not list third-party sellers, so consumers can confidently find and shop products that are legitimate name brand items,” said Filipe Pedroso, founder and CEO of Giftapart. “The majority of large marketplaces have a huge problem by selling third-party merchandize that is often counterfeit. Not at Giftapart.”



According to in investigative study conducted by the U.S. government’s Government Accountability Office, almost half of all items purchased from Amazon, Sears Marketplace, Newegg, eBay and more, were counterfeit. Pedroso added, “The sale of fake counterfeit items is a very big problem. Consumers don’t want to spend money and get fake items. That is the main reason why Giftapart only works with legitimate retailers, so consumers always know, 100% of the time, that when they shop through Giftapart they are getting the real, legitimate, authentic product. That’s reassuring.”



“Not only is Giftapart a great place to shop because of all the variety you can easily find, but consumes can get great deals. Giftapart is currently offering a flat-out five percent discount across all products,” explained Pedroso, “The social ecommerce is fun, the deals are incredible, and the variety second-to-none – it’s no doubt that Giftapart has received rave reviews and excellent costumer feedback.”



“Just recently we were at 25,000,000 products. Giftapart has been growing very quickly,” stated Pedroso. “Now, we have over 50,000,000 legitimate products for anyone to search and find what they need from hundreds of named stores that everyone knows. The Giftapart product variety is enormous, and it is growing all the time. We are already the biggest marketplace exclusively listing products from established retailers, and we’re adding more stores and products all the time.”



Giftapart is a conglomerate of related services, and a one-stop shop for people’s gifting, event planning, and shopping needs. “Someone having a birthday party, a wedding or a housewarming party can simply find all the things they need, put them on a gift list, organize the list in priority of need, create the event invitation, invite and track guests, and stay connected with guests throughout the entire process, and get all the gifts they really want, all through the Giftapart platform,” commented Filipe Pedroso.



Pedroso continued, "Giftapart’s gift-a-part gift registry is the world’s first registry where gift receivers can actually control the precise order they get their gifts. It’s amazing for gift receivers to actually get what you need, and the gift-a-part system makes it super easy, fast and fun for the gift giver.”



Giftapart is available on any browser at https://giftapart.com as well as both Apple App and Google Play stores.



About Giftapart



Giftapart Inc. has developed an innovative new ecommerce marketplace revolutionizing gifting. The company was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Somerville, New Jersey. The company’s software systems and methods have resulted in the filing of numerous International patents. Giftapart currently provides over 25,000,000 products from hundreds of known and trusted retailers, and is available on any browser, Apple App store, and Google Play store. Giftapart is led by award-winning attorney and 3-time elected Councilman Filipe Pedroso, Esq., Founder, CEO and Board Member, as well as its other Board members: Liana Pedroso (a public relations and corporate communications expert with international experience and Master’s Degrees in the field from both Bashkir and New York University); Jeffrey Vanderbeek (prior owner and Chairman of the NJ Devils NHL franchise and The Prudential Center; and former Managing Partner responsible for Capital Markets at Lehman Bros.); and Henrique Pedroso (a serial entrepreneur and law school graduate, grew and led his businesses with hundreds of employees from the ground-up into successful ventures).



Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, is available for interviews. Please contact Liana to schedule.



Company webpage: https://giftapart.com



For additional information contact:



Liana V. Pedroso

Chief Administrative Officer

Dir., Corp. Communications & Public Relations

Giftapart Inc.

892 US 22, 2nd Floor

Somerville, NJ 08876

(551) 202-8008 Extension 4077

press@giftapart.com Somerville, NJ, October 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Giftapart, the world’s first social ecommerce supermall, now has more than 50,000,000 products from hundreds of America’s most well-known and trusted retailers. Giftapart is now the largest online marketplace selling exclusively retailers’ products without third-party sellers.“Giftapart does not list third-party sellers, so consumers can confidently find and shop products that are legitimate name brand items,” said Filipe Pedroso, founder and CEO of Giftapart. “The majority of large marketplaces have a huge problem by selling third-party merchandize that is often counterfeit. Not at Giftapart.”According to in investigative study conducted by the U.S. government’s Government Accountability Office, almost half of all items purchased from Amazon, Sears Marketplace, Newegg, eBay and more, were counterfeit. Pedroso added, “The sale of fake counterfeit items is a very big problem. Consumers don’t want to spend money and get fake items. That is the main reason why Giftapart only works with legitimate retailers, so consumers always know, 100% of the time, that when they shop through Giftapart they are getting the real, legitimate, authentic product. That’s reassuring.”“Not only is Giftapart a great place to shop because of all the variety you can easily find, but consumes can get great deals. Giftapart is currently offering a flat-out five percent discount across all products,” explained Pedroso, “The social ecommerce is fun, the deals are incredible, and the variety second-to-none – it’s no doubt that Giftapart has received rave reviews and excellent costumer feedback.”“Just recently we were at 25,000,000 products. Giftapart has been growing very quickly,” stated Pedroso. “Now, we have over 50,000,000 legitimate products for anyone to search and find what they need from hundreds of named stores that everyone knows. The Giftapart product variety is enormous, and it is growing all the time. We are already the biggest marketplace exclusively listing products from established retailers, and we’re adding more stores and products all the time.”Giftapart is a conglomerate of related services, and a one-stop shop for people’s gifting, event planning, and shopping needs. “Someone having a birthday party, a wedding or a housewarming party can simply find all the things they need, put them on a gift list, organize the list in priority of need, create the event invitation, invite and track guests, and stay connected with guests throughout the entire process, and get all the gifts they really want, all through the Giftapart platform,” commented Filipe Pedroso.Pedroso continued, "Giftapart’s gift-a-part gift registry is the world’s first registry where gift receivers can actually control the precise order they get their gifts. It’s amazing for gift receivers to actually get what you need, and the gift-a-part system makes it super easy, fast and fun for the gift giver.”Giftapart is available on any browser at https://giftapart.com as well as both Apple App and Google Play stores.About GiftapartGiftapart Inc. has developed an innovative new ecommerce marketplace revolutionizing gifting. The company was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Somerville, New Jersey. The company’s software systems and methods have resulted in the filing of numerous International patents. Giftapart currently provides over 25,000,000 products from hundreds of known and trusted retailers, and is available on any browser, Apple App store, and Google Play store. Giftapart is led by award-winning attorney and 3-time elected Councilman Filipe Pedroso, Esq., Founder, CEO and Board Member, as well as its other Board members: Liana Pedroso (a public relations and corporate communications expert with international experience and Master’s Degrees in the field from both Bashkir and New York University); Jeffrey Vanderbeek (prior owner and Chairman of the NJ Devils NHL franchise and The Prudential Center; and former Managing Partner responsible for Capital Markets at Lehman Bros.); and Henrique Pedroso (a serial entrepreneur and law school graduate, grew and led his businesses with hundreds of employees from the ground-up into successful ventures).Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, is available for interviews. Please contact Liana to schedule.Company webpage: https://giftapart.comFor additional information contact:Liana V. PedrosoChief Administrative OfficerDir., Corp. Communications & Public RelationsGiftapart Inc.892 US 22, 2nd FloorSomerville, NJ 08876(551) 202-8008 Extension 4077press@giftapart.com Contact Information Giftapart Inc.

Liana V. Pedroso

551-202-8008



https://giftapart.com

Chief Administrative Officer

Dir., Corp. Communications & Public Relations

892 US 22, 2nd Floor

Somerville, NJ 08876

(551) 202-8008 Extension 4077



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Giftapart Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend