Rocksolid Surfaces Provides Countertops for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Cleveland Ohio

Cleveland, OH, October 10, 2020 --(



The company was part of the extraordinary team to work with Cleveland Custom Homes for this worthy cause. The ceremony took place in Olmsted Falls Ohio, a southwestern suburb of Cleveland. All labor, material and installation was donated to support the fight against childhood cancers and pediatric diseases.



The 3,000 square-foot, modern French country-style home boasts four bedrooms, three and a half baths, and comes equipped with plenty of luxury features. Rocksolid Surfaces took part in fabricating and installing the kitchen countertops, bathroom shower surround and countertops in the laundry room.



All of the surfaces installed in the home were custom-fabricated in Rocksolid’s shop using quartz in the kitchen and shower surround while soapstone was the surface of choice for the laundry room.



“Supporting St. Jude and the Dream Home Giveaway was a real honor for us this year,” said J.B. Walsh, President of Rocksolid Surfaces. “We were thrilled again to collaborate with Cleveland Custom Homes and all of the outstanding people that were involved with the project. In 2019 we fabricated and installed a project for the Dream Home Giveaway, and of course, were honored to take part in that project as well,” said Walsh.



Giving back to the community and advocating philanthropic causes is nothing new for Rocksolid Surfaces and J.B. He continues to be a donor and contributor to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) along with getting involved with the annual Leukemia Cup Regatta at The Cleveland Yachting Club that supports The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.



J.B. and the folks at Rocksolid Surfaces continue their quest to give back to the community. They have great respect in the Cleveland area for their generous philanthropic contributions over the years and supporting foundations and causes that also include the Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center.



About Rocksolid Surfaces

Contact Information Rocksolid Surfaces

J.B. Walsh

216-251-5509

www.rocksolid-surfaces.com

J.B. Walsh

216-251-5509



www.rocksolid-surfaces.com



