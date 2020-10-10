Critical Illness Insurance Cost Calculator Launched for Consumer Use

Press Releases American Association for Critical Illness... Press Release

To help educate individuals between 40 and 60 about the risks and options resulting from a critical illness, the American Association for Critical Illness insurance has launched a cost calculator providing estimates of insurance costs for cancer insurance protection.

"October is Critical Illness Awareness Month a time for consumers to focus on learning more about health risks and prevention," states Jesse Slome, AACII's director of consumer advocacy. "The risk of cancer grows as we age and if you are in your 40s, 50, or 60s you should be concerned. A cancer diagnosis can happen to anyone at any time."



Some 1.8 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year. "The majority will survive thanks to modern medicine," Slome acknowledges. "Hopefully you have a good health insurance plan because no doubt that helps."



Slome adds that no matter how good your health insurance coverage is, there are likely going to be costs. "The cost of cancer treatments, co-payments, deductibles and time off from work can create enormous financial pressure for individuals and families. It's a reason so many American families face bankruptcy ever year."



To help educate individuals, the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance urges men and women over 40 to learn more about their risks and simple ways to help prevent a cancer diagnosis.



A new resource introduced by the organization is a critical illness insurance cost calculator. "With two clicks, you’ll be shown an instant estimate of what $10,000 of cancer-only insurance costs," Slome explains. "No personal information is needed to use the cost calculator and none of your personal information is accessed."



Some five million Americans have some form of critical illness insurance in place according to AACII. "Critical illness insurance policies cover a multitude of conditions, cancer being one of the primary risks," Slome notes. "Today some insurance policies offer consumers the option of cancer-only insurance as well as the more comprehensive critical illness coverage. The cancer only coverage will typically be significantly less expensive."



Founded in 2009, the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance (AACII) advocates for the importance of planning for the risks and financial consequences associated with cancer and other critical illnesses. To learn more or access the free Critical Illness Insurance Cost Calculator visit the organization's website at www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org. Contact Information American Association for Critical Illness Insurance

Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org



