The 16th Annual Best of Elearning! Awards Finalists Revealed - 45 Solutions Across 16 Categories Earn Honors for Excellence

)-- Celebrating its 16th year, Elearning! Media Group, the industry voice of the enterprise learning and workforce technology market, announced today the Best of Elearning! Awards 2020 finalists. Learning and talent professionals from the private and public sector cast hundreds of nominations for the best-in-class solutions across 16 product categories. Winners of each category will be revealed in The Best of Elearning! Awards issue and online Showcase in November.
The 16th Annual Best of Elearning! Awards program is the industry gold standard for excellence. The program is the exclusive Industry Users Choice Award whereby learning professionals vote via online ballot for best-in-class solutions. Eighty-five percent of professionals have personally recommended a learning solution to a colleague over the past 12 months and this awards program formalizes this personal recommendation process. Award recognition is important for buyers, as 61 percent agree that award recognition impacts their buying decision according to Elearning! Media Group’s research.
“This year, COVID-19 had place e-learning front and center,” says Catherine Upton, Group Publisher, Elearning! Media Group. “Our industry responded with continuous innovation, dedication and service. This year’s finalists garnered the highest respect from customers who nominated and voted for these best-in-class solutions.”
All 45 brands will be honored for excellence, and the top vote-getter in each category is named the winner. “Every finalist will receive an award of excellence or winner honors,” adds Upton. "Every one of these solution providers should be proud to be voted as best-in-class by their customers."
The Voting Process
Elearning! Media Group readers, practitioners and community members nominate and vote for products and solutions via an open-ended online ballot. All ballots were cast between August 1st and October 1, 2020. Each ballot was reviewed and validated by the editorial team. All vendor ballots were voided.
Best of Elearning! Awards Programs
Awards Issue & Showcase
Discover what your peers and colleagues say about their solution providers. The Best of Elearning! award-winners are featured in The Best of Elearning! Awards issue in November 2020. “The awards issue is by far the most popular edition of the year. Those seeking world-class solutions go to the Best of Elearning! issue to short-list brands and see what real users say about the solutions,” reports Upton. This year, the Best of Elearning! will also be featured in the Winner’s Circle Online Showcase at 2elearning.com. In this forum, buyers can connect directly with the brands for personalized attention. Find the Showcase at 2elearning.com in November 2020.
The Best of Elearning! Finalists for 2019 are as follows:
1. Best LMS
Absorb
LMS
Adobe
Captivate Prime
Cornerstone
Learning
2. Best LXP
ej4
Thinkzoom
360Learning
360Learning
DXC
Experience Hub
3. Best LCMS
dominKnow
| ONE LCMS
TalentLMS
LCMS
4. Content Aggregator
ej4
Video Library
Mastery Training Services
Mastery Training Library
OpenSesame
OpenSesame
Startek
Enterprise Process Library (EPL)
5. IT Training Content
Bigger Brains
Microsoft Complete Training Library
ej4
Software Skills
6. Leadership Development
ej4
Leadership
Ken Blanchard Company
SLII
VADO
Leadership Development Toolkit
7. Soft Skills Content
Bigger Brains
Brain Bites Productivity Courses
ej4
Business Skills
VADO
Soft Skill Courses
8. Compliance Training
ej4
Workplace Compliance
VADO
The Respectful Workplace Toolkit
Vubiz
Compliance Library
9. Sales Training
Baker Communications
Virtual Selling & Account Management
Bigger Brains
Competitive Selling eLearning
ej4
Selling Skills Content
VADO
Relationship Selling Toolkit
10. E-learning Development Tool
Adobe
Captivate
Articulate
Storyline 360
dominKnow
| ONE Capture
11. Video Publishing
TechSmith
Camtasia
Sonic Foundry
Mediasite Mosaic
12. Mobile Authoring
Articulate
Rise 360
dominKnow | ONE
| ONE Flow
13. Virtual Learning Platform
Adobe
Adobe Connect
Cisco
WebEx Training Center
LogMeIn
Go2Webinar
14. Emerging Solution
Alelo
EnSkills
Akili Interactive
STARS-ADHD AKL-101
Soul Machine
Digital DNA
15. Outsourced Services
eThink Education
Moodle
IBM
Watson AI
16. Open Source Solution
edX
Open edX
Moodle
Moodle
Sakai
LMS
