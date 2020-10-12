Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Elearning! Magazine Press Release

Receive press releases from Elearning! Magazine: By Email RSS Feeds: The 16th Annual Best of Elearning! Awards Finalists Revealed - 45 Solutions Across 16 Categories Earn Honors for Excellence

This exclusive Industry Users Choice Award recognizes best-in-class brands for Best LMS, training content, e-learning development tools and virtual platforms. Winners will be revealed in November 2020 at 2elearning.com.

Phoenix, AZ, October 12, 2020 --(



The 16th Annual Best of Elearning! Awards program is the industry gold standard for excellence. The program is the exclusive Industry Users Choice Award whereby learning professionals vote via online ballot for best-in-class solutions. Eighty-five percent of professionals have personally recommended a learning solution to a colleague over the past 12 months and this awards program formalizes this personal recommendation process. Award recognition is important for buyers, as 61 percent agree that award recognition impacts their buying decision according to Elearning! Media Group’s research.



“This year, COVID-19 had place e-learning front and center,” says Catherine Upton, Group Publisher, Elearning! Media Group. “Our industry responded with continuous innovation, dedication and service. This year’s finalists garnered the highest respect from customers who nominated and voted for these best-in-class solutions.”



All 45 brands will be honored for excellence, and the top vote-getter in each category is named the winner. “Every finalist will receive an award of excellence or winner honors,” adds Upton. "Every one of these solution providers should be proud to be voted as best-in-class by their customers."



The Voting Process

Elearning! Media Group readers, practitioners and community members nominate and vote for products and solutions via an open-ended online ballot. All ballots were cast between August 1st and October 1, 2020. Each ballot was reviewed and validated by the editorial team. All vendor ballots were voided.



Best of Elearning! Awards Programs



Awards Issue & Showcase

Discover what your peers and colleagues say about their solution providers. The Best of Elearning! award-winners are featured in The Best of Elearning! Awards issue in November 2020. “The awards issue is by far the most popular edition of the year. Those seeking world-class solutions go to the Best of Elearning! issue to short-list brands and see what real users say about the solutions,” reports Upton. This year, the Best of Elearning! will also be featured in the Winner’s Circle Online Showcase at 2elearning.com. In this forum, buyers can connect directly with the brands for personalized attention. Find the Showcase at 2elearning.com in November 2020.



The Best of Elearning! Finalists for 2019 are as follows:



1. Best LMS



Absorb

LMS

Adobe

Captivate Prime

Cornerstone

Learning



2. Best LXP



ej4

Thinkzoom

360Learning

360Learning

DXC

Experience Hub



3. Best LCMS



dominKnow

| ONE LCMS

TalentLMS

LCMS



4. Content Aggregator



ej4

Video Library

Mastery Training Services

Mastery Training Library

OpenSesame

OpenSesame

Startek

Enterprise Process Library (EPL)



5. IT Training Content



Bigger Brains

Microsoft Complete Training Library

ej4

Software Skills



6. Leadership Development



ej4

Leadership

Ken Blanchard Company

SLII

VADO

Leadership Development Toolkit



7. Soft Skills Content



Bigger Brains

Brain Bites Productivity Courses

ej4

Business Skills

VADO

Soft Skill Courses



8. Compliance Training



ej4

Workplace Compliance

VADO

The Respectful Workplace Toolkit

Vubiz

Compliance Library



9. Sales Training



Baker Communications

Virtual Selling & Account Management

Bigger Brains

Competitive Selling eLearning

ej4

Selling Skills Content

VADO

Relationship Selling Toolkit



10. E-learning Development Tool



Adobe

Captivate

Articulate

Storyline 360

dominKnow

| ONE Capture



11. Video Publishing



TechSmith

Camtasia

Sonic Foundry

Mediasite Mosaic



12. Mobile Authoring



Articulate

Rise 360

dominKnow | ONE

| ONE Flow



13. Virtual Learning Platform



Adobe

Adobe Connect

Cisco

WebEx Training Center

LogMeIn

Go2Webinar



14. Emerging Solution



Alelo

EnSkills

Akili Interactive

STARS-ADHD AKL-101

Soul Machine

Digital DNA



15. Outsourced Services



eThink Education

Moodle

IBM

Watson AI



16. Open Source Solution



edX

Open edX

Moodle

Moodle

Sakai

LMS



About Elearning! Media Group

Elearning! Media Group serves the $243 billion learning and workplace technology market. Elearning! Media Group, produced by CU2, LLC, consists of 9 media products including: Elearning! Magazine, e-magazine, Alert eNewsletter, 2elearning.com, Elearning! Web Seminar Series, Learning! 100, and Best of Elearning! Awards. In combination, these brands reach more than 6 million executives, practitioners and professionals, all evaluating or implementing enterprise learning and workplace technologies across their organizations each year. Suppliers and practitioners can follow us: online at www.2elearning.com; on Twitter: @2elearning, #BoEL; via Facebook: Elearning!-Magazine; and, LinkedIn: Elearning! Magazine Network or Groups. Phoenix, AZ, October 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Celebrating its 16th year, Elearning! Media Group, the industry voice of the enterprise learning and workforce technology market, announced today the Best of Elearning! Awards 2020 finalists. Learning and talent professionals from the private and public sector cast hundreds of nominations for the best-in-class solutions across 16 product categories. Winners of each category will be revealed in The Best of Elearning! Awards issue and online Showcase in November.The 16th Annual Best of Elearning! Awards program is the industry gold standard for excellence. The program is the exclusive Industry Users Choice Award whereby learning professionals vote via online ballot for best-in-class solutions. Eighty-five percent of professionals have personally recommended a learning solution to a colleague over the past 12 months and this awards program formalizes this personal recommendation process. Award recognition is important for buyers, as 61 percent agree that award recognition impacts their buying decision according to Elearning! Media Group’s research.“This year, COVID-19 had place e-learning front and center,” says Catherine Upton, Group Publisher, Elearning! Media Group. “Our industry responded with continuous innovation, dedication and service. This year’s finalists garnered the highest respect from customers who nominated and voted for these best-in-class solutions.”All 45 brands will be honored for excellence, and the top vote-getter in each category is named the winner. “Every finalist will receive an award of excellence or winner honors,” adds Upton. "Every one of these solution providers should be proud to be voted as best-in-class by their customers."The Voting ProcessElearning! Media Group readers, practitioners and community members nominate and vote for products and solutions via an open-ended online ballot. All ballots were cast between August 1st and October 1, 2020. Each ballot was reviewed and validated by the editorial team. All vendor ballots were voided.Best of Elearning! Awards ProgramsAwards Issue & ShowcaseDiscover what your peers and colleagues say about their solution providers. The Best of Elearning! award-winners are featured in The Best of Elearning! Awards issue in November 2020. “The awards issue is by far the most popular edition of the year. Those seeking world-class solutions go to the Best of Elearning! issue to short-list brands and see what real users say about the solutions,” reports Upton. This year, the Best of Elearning! will also be featured in the Winner’s Circle Online Showcase at 2elearning.com. In this forum, buyers can connect directly with the brands for personalized attention. Find the Showcase at 2elearning.com in November 2020.The Best of Elearning! Finalists for 2019 are as follows:1. Best LMSAbsorbLMSAdobeCaptivate PrimeCornerstoneLearning2. Best LXPej4Thinkzoom360Learning360LearningDXCExperience Hub3. Best LCMSdominKnow| ONE LCMSTalentLMSLCMS4. Content Aggregatorej4Video LibraryMastery Training ServicesMastery Training LibraryOpenSesameOpenSesameStartekEnterprise Process Library (EPL)5. IT Training ContentBigger BrainsMicrosoft Complete Training Libraryej4Software Skills6. Leadership Developmentej4LeadershipKen Blanchard CompanySLIIVADOLeadership Development Toolkit7. Soft Skills ContentBigger BrainsBrain Bites Productivity Coursesej4Business SkillsVADOSoft Skill Courses8. Compliance Trainingej4Workplace ComplianceVADOThe Respectful Workplace ToolkitVubizCompliance Library9. Sales TrainingBaker CommunicationsVirtual Selling & Account ManagementBigger BrainsCompetitive Selling eLearningej4Selling Skills ContentVADORelationship Selling Toolkit10. E-learning Development ToolAdobeCaptivateArticulateStoryline 360dominKnow| ONE Capture11. Video PublishingTechSmithCamtasiaSonic FoundryMediasite Mosaic12. Mobile AuthoringArticulateRise 360dominKnow | ONE| ONE Flow13. Virtual Learning PlatformAdobeAdobe ConnectCiscoWebEx Training CenterLogMeInGo2Webinar14. Emerging SolutionAleloEnSkillsAkili InteractiveSTARS-ADHD AKL-101Soul MachineDigital DNA15. Outsourced ServiceseThink EducationMoodleIBMWatson AI16. Open Source SolutionedXOpen edXMoodleMoodleSakaiLMSAbout Elearning! Media GroupElearning! Media Group serves the $243 billion learning and workplace technology market. Elearning! Media Group, produced by CU2, LLC, consists of 9 media products including: Elearning! Magazine, e-magazine, Alert eNewsletter, 2elearning.com, Elearning! Web Seminar Series, Learning! 100, and Best of Elearning! Awards. In combination, these brands reach more than 6 million executives, practitioners and professionals, all evaluating or implementing enterprise learning and workplace technologies across their organizations each year. Suppliers and practitioners can follow us: online at www.2elearning.com; on Twitter: @2elearning, #BoEL; via Facebook: Elearning!-Magazine; and, LinkedIn: Elearning! Magazine Network or Groups. Contact Information Elearning! Media Group

Catherine Upton

888-201-2841



2elearning.com

editor@2elearning.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Elearning! Magazine Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend