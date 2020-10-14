Press Releases CPG Salon Inc Press Release

Receive press releases from CPG Salon Inc: By Email RSS Feeds: Mountain Park Senior Living Has Chosen CPG Salon LLC as Their Preferred Salon Provider

Mountain Park Senior Living in Phoenix is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand.

Phoenix, AZ, October 14, 2020 --(



Company member, Kurt Schemers states, “Mountain Park Senior Living is an upscale community that offers opportunities to health, wellness, living, and so much more! Their state-of-the-art community provides roomy apartments, a bistro, pool, fitness center, and many other amenities including our concept Curls, Pearls & Gents salons.”



Schemers further says, “We’re pleased to have the opportunity to continue our relationship with Spectrum Retirement Communities at another one of their Arizona properties. And, we appreciate their confidence in our salon concept and the new location demonstrates CPG’s growing demand in the Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities.”



About CPG Salon LLC - http://www.cpgsalon.com

CPG provides turn-key boutique salon services to Retirement Community Providers throughout multiple locations in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities. Our flagship concept salons Curls, Pearls & Gents focuses on providing excellence in services to retirement communities, building rapport, and addressing senior’s lifestyle needs with a boutique line of quality products and exceptional service.



About Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC - https://www.spectrumretirement.com

Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading developer, owner, and operator of Retirement, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the United States. Their team of seasoned professionals has decades of combined expertise in all aspects of the senior housing experience.



Bring CPG to your Community today

http://www.cpgsalon.com/CPG-Product-Info-Sheet.pdf



Hear about how CPG can enhance your Community

http://bit.ly/2oguEZc



Hear about CPG Careers

https://t.co/gLN05jpBvw



Tweets - @cpgsalon

Follow us @ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cpgsaloninc



CPG Salon, Inc. - Care Beyond Beauty® Phoenix, AZ, October 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CPG Salon, Inc., a provider of turn-key salon services for retirement communities is pleased to announce that Mountain Park Senior Living has chosen Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon as their preferred service provider for their retired residents.Company member, Kurt Schemers states, “Mountain Park Senior Living is an upscale community that offers opportunities to health, wellness, living, and so much more! Their state-of-the-art community provides roomy apartments, a bistro, pool, fitness center, and many other amenities including our concept Curls, Pearls & Gents salons.”Schemers further says, “We’re pleased to have the opportunity to continue our relationship with Spectrum Retirement Communities at another one of their Arizona properties. And, we appreciate their confidence in our salon concept and the new location demonstrates CPG’s growing demand in the Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities.”About CPG Salon LLC - http://www.cpgsalon.comCPG provides turn-key boutique salon services to Retirement Community Providers throughout multiple locations in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities. Our flagship concept salons Curls, Pearls & Gents focuses on providing excellence in services to retirement communities, building rapport, and addressing senior’s lifestyle needs with a boutique line of quality products and exceptional service.About Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC - https://www.spectrumretirement.comSpectrum Retirement Communities, LLC headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading developer, owner, and operator of Retirement, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the United States. Their team of seasoned professionals has decades of combined expertise in all aspects of the senior housing experience.Bring CPG to your Community todayhttp://www.cpgsalon.com/CPG-Product-Info-Sheet.pdfHear about how CPG can enhance your Communityhttp://bit.ly/2oguEZcHear about CPG Careershttps://t.co/gLN05jpBvwTweets - @cpgsalonFollow us @ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cpgsalonincCPG Salon, Inc. - Care Beyond Beauty® Contact Information CPG Salon Inc.

Kurt Schemers

602-294-9222



www.cpgsalon.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CPG Salon Inc