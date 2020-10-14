PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Mountain Park Senior Living Has Chosen CPG Salon LLC as Their Preferred Salon Provider


Mountain Park Senior Living in Phoenix is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand.

Phoenix, AZ, October 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- CPG Salon, Inc., a provider of turn-key salon services for retirement communities is pleased to announce that Mountain Park Senior Living has chosen Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon as their preferred service provider for their retired residents.

Company member, Kurt Schemers states, “Mountain Park Senior Living is an upscale community that offers opportunities to health, wellness, living, and so much more! Their state-of-the-art community provides roomy apartments, a bistro, pool, fitness center, and many other amenities including our concept Curls, Pearls & Gents salons.”

Schemers further says, “We’re pleased to have the opportunity to continue our relationship with Spectrum Retirement Communities at another one of their Arizona properties. And, we appreciate their confidence in our salon concept and the new location demonstrates CPG’s growing demand in the Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities.”

About CPG Salon LLC - http://www.cpgsalon.com
CPG provides turn-key boutique salon services to Retirement Community Providers throughout multiple locations in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities. Our flagship concept salons Curls, Pearls & Gents focuses on providing excellence in services to retirement communities, building rapport, and addressing senior’s lifestyle needs with a boutique line of quality products and exceptional service.

About Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC - https://www.spectrumretirement.com
Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading developer, owner, and operator of Retirement, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the United States. Their team of seasoned professionals has decades of combined expertise in all aspects of the senior housing experience.

CPG Salon, Inc.
