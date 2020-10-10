PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Blood Drive at Jolly Roger Brewery


Mooresville, NC, October 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Give a Pint, Drink a Pint.

Jolly Roger Brewery, will be hosting a blood drive at their Mooresville location at 236 Raceway Drive on Thursday, October 14, from 2-7pm. A mobile blood donation bus, from The Blood Connection, will be on site.

Donating blood saves lives. It’s that simple. Every whole blood donation has the power to save up to 3 lives. So stop by or make a reservation. All donors will receive a $20 gift card and be screened for COVID-19 Antibodies. And afterwards enjoy a pint of their OctobARRGH fest ale.

Jolly Roger Brewery (JRB) is a veteran owned and operated brewery located at 236 Raceway Drive, Mooresville, NC. JRB offers limited, custom and exclusive batches of Ale. For more information please visit jollyrogerbrewery or Facebook @jollyrogerbrew.
Contact Information
Jolly Roger Brewery
Tony Philipp
704-769-0305
Contact
jollyrogerbrewery.com

