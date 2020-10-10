Press Releases Jolly Roger Brew Press Release

Receive press releases from Jolly Roger Brew: By Email RSS Feeds: Blood Drive at Jolly Roger Brewery

Give a Pint, drink a Pint.

Mooresville, NC, October 10, 2020 --(



Jolly Roger Brewery, will be hosting a blood drive at their Mooresville location at 236 Raceway Drive on Thursday, October 14, from 2-7pm. A mobile blood donation bus, from The Blood Connection, will be on site.



Donating blood saves lives. It’s that simple. Every whole blood donation has the power to save up to 3 lives. So stop by or make a reservation. All donors will receive a $20 gift card and be screened for COVID-19 Antibodies. And afterwards enjoy a pint of their OctobARRGH fest ale.



Jolly Roger Brewery (JRB) is a veteran owned and operated brewery located at 236 Raceway Drive, Mooresville, NC. JRB offers limited, custom and exclusive batches of Ale. For more information please visit jollyrogerbrewery or Facebook @jollyrogerbrew. Mooresville, NC, October 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Give a Pint, Drink a Pint.Jolly Roger Brewery, will be hosting a blood drive at their Mooresville location at 236 Raceway Drive on Thursday, October 14, from 2-7pm. A mobile blood donation bus, from The Blood Connection, will be on site.Donating blood saves lives. It’s that simple. Every whole blood donation has the power to save up to 3 lives. So stop by or make a reservation. All donors will receive a $20 gift card and be screened for COVID-19 Antibodies. And afterwards enjoy a pint of their OctobARRGH fest ale.Jolly Roger Brewery (JRB) is a veteran owned and operated brewery located at 236 Raceway Drive, Mooresville, NC. JRB offers limited, custom and exclusive batches of Ale. For more information please visit jollyrogerbrewery or Facebook @jollyrogerbrew. Contact Information Jolly Roger Brewery

Tony Philipp

704-769-0305



jollyrogerbrewery.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jolly Roger Brew