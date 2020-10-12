Press Releases National Association of Dog Obedience... Press Release

Receive press releases from National Association of Dog Obedience Instructors: By Email RSS Feeds: International Dog Training Professional Organization States Position on the Use of E-Collars and Other Dog Training Tools

The National Association of Dog Obedience Instructors (NADOI) does not support the limitation or prohibition of the use of any specific equipment or training methods.

Birmingham, AL, October 12, 2020 --(



NADOI accepts only the finest, most experienced dog trainers and instructors to become certified members. From its inception, NADOI has welcomed all types of dog trainers who meet stringent criterion for membership, and who support the humane and educated use of all training equipment.



By agreeing to abide by NADOI’s mission statement and Code of Ethics, certified members are required to behave in a non-hostile and professional fashion toward fellow professionals of opposing ideology. Members may not support or engage in inflammatory, deliberately emotive language designed to malign one specific tool or technique.



NADOI will continue to encourage dog owners to seek out qualified, compassionate and effective dog trainers of all kinds to reach their goals. NADOI believes there are many highly effective styles that prioritize the well-being and lifelong happiness of the dog; positive reinforcement techniques are not the opposite of other styles, but rather, are complementary to them. The most humane path to a happy, well trained dog is individual to that dog and its family.



NADOI was founded in 1965 to elevate the standards of the dog instructing profession, to aid both dog and human in the solution of the many problems associated with dog ownership, and to endorse competent instructors as having attained the skills and knowledge necessary to serve those ends.



Visit www.NADOI.org to locate a certified dog trainer, or for more information about NADOI. Birmingham, AL, October 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For fifty-five years, the National Association of Dog Obedience Instructors (NADOI) has embraced diversity in dog training and supported the right for dog trainers and dog owners to choose and implement the training methods and tools that will best help each individual. This includes, but is not limited to, electronic collars and other remotely controlled tools. NADOI also understands and respects that not every individual trainer, training facility, or retail business has the resources, or the preference, to offer all types of equipment and employ staff qualified in correct and humane use.NADOI accepts only the finest, most experienced dog trainers and instructors to become certified members. From its inception, NADOI has welcomed all types of dog trainers who meet stringent criterion for membership, and who support the humane and educated use of all training equipment.By agreeing to abide by NADOI’s mission statement and Code of Ethics, certified members are required to behave in a non-hostile and professional fashion toward fellow professionals of opposing ideology. Members may not support or engage in inflammatory, deliberately emotive language designed to malign one specific tool or technique.NADOI will continue to encourage dog owners to seek out qualified, compassionate and effective dog trainers of all kinds to reach their goals. NADOI believes there are many highly effective styles that prioritize the well-being and lifelong happiness of the dog; positive reinforcement techniques are not the opposite of other styles, but rather, are complementary to them. The most humane path to a happy, well trained dog is individual to that dog and its family.NADOI was founded in 1965 to elevate the standards of the dog instructing profession, to aid both dog and human in the solution of the many problems associated with dog ownership, and to endorse competent instructors as having attained the skills and knowledge necessary to serve those ends.Visit www.NADOI.org to locate a certified dog trainer, or for more information about NADOI. Contact Information National Association of Dog Obedience Instructors

Helen Cariotis

(972) 296-1196



www.nadoi.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from National Association of Dog Obedience Instructors