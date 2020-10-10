Kari Hollywood Contestant on New TV Show The Fashion Hero

Press Releases Kari Hollywood Press Release

Creative Director, dancer, socialite, and nightlife host is competing for a chance to be the face of an International Fashion Brand based on real people and not working models.

The Fashion Hero is the first TV competition series changing the unrealistic standards in the beauty and fashion industry, and empowering real people to become role models for this generation. Those interested in the show can cast votes online for Kari and support his candidacy of becoming the next Fashion Hero, while encouraging a global movement that is changing the way people see beauty.



When asked what he thought about the show. Kari says, "I think The Fashion Hero TV series is the perfect solution to a problem I have seen for years. I feel the wrong designers and creative directors have been in this industry for way to long. They lack Integrity and morals and should not be given the privilege to determine how people view and feel about themselves. The Fashion Hero is the standard and created a healthy catalyst to bring about formidable self esteem values and inherent confidence we are all born with."



Allison Carter

404-832-0159



www.instagram.com/kariwood_



