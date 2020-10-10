Artist Alexander Morris Honored by National Art League (NY) at Its Annual Juried Exhibit

Press Releases Alexander Morris Art Press Release

Artist Alexander Morris receives award at National Art League's annual exhibit. His work explores the myriad of emotions associated with fatherhood.

Rumford, RI, October 10, 2020 --(



To view the artist’s complete works, please visit his website at www.alexandermorrisart.com. Also follow him on Instagram (@_wolfbird) for current news and updates. Rumford, RI, October 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For Alexander Morris, impending fatherhood was more easily expressed through the freedom of abstract art. Combining his trademark language marking with his distinctive layering, obliterating, and reiterating technique allowed him to express everything about becoming a father that he could not otherwise say. This unique expressionism is embodied in Morris’s work "Father No. 2," which was selected to be part of National Art League’s 90th Annual Juried Open Exhibition - a national open call to all US artists. Among the over 140 participating artists, "Father No. 2" was awarded Honorable Mention by juror and judge James LaMantia.National Art League is a non-profit organization of professional and student artists located in Douglaston, New York. It will not host a physical viewing for this exhibit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, accepted works are viewable online only at www.nationalartleague.org starting October 1st through October 31st, 2020. Sales enquiries are made through nationalartleague@gmail.com.As the name suggests, "Father No. 2" is the second in a series of three of the same name and theme. Of creating the series, Morris said "[T]he impact that becoming a father has had on me poured out on the canvas. It was imperative, a necessity. Being recognized in this way for my work humbles me, and I am very grateful.""Father No. 1" and "Father No. 3" are viewable on the artist’s website (www.alexandermorrisart.com) and are available for purchase or exhibition directly through his studio.Alexander Morris has a robust exhibition history at various galleries and museums on the west and east coasts, and has taken part in regular exhibits and invitationals at the highly-regarded Springville Museum of Fine Art in Utah. In addition, his work is featured in private and corporate collections in the US and UK. Mr. Morris is the recipient of awards and honors and was voted ‘Best on the Rise Abstractionist’ by City Weekly.Born in Utah, Mr. Morris received a BFA from the University of Utah. He currently lives and works in New England.To view the artist’s complete works, please visit his website at www.alexandermorrisart.com. Also follow him on Instagram (@_wolfbird) for current news and updates. Contact Information Alexander Morris Art

