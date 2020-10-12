EUROCHAM Malaysia Joins Hands with AXA and TAPiO to Offer Affordable Insurance Options to the European Community in Malaysia

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TAPiO Management Advisory Press Release

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- EUROCHAM Malaysia, the only European chamber in Malaysia which is officially endorsed by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Malaysia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AXA Affin General Insurance Berhad (AXA) and TAPiO Management Advisory Sdn Bhd (TAPiO) in a move to offer affordable insurance options to the European community in Malaysia. This signifies the commitment of all three parties to leverage synergies for the benefit of the European community in Malaysia in view of the increasing demand for affordable and convenient insurance solutions that meet their needs, particularly among European Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).The MOU signing ceremony was officiated by the Chief Executive Officer of EUROCHAM Malaysia, Sven Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of AXA, Emmanuel Nivet and Chairman of TAPiO, Bernhard Schutte. With AXA and TAPiO being EUROCHAM Malaysia's insurance related partners, interested members of EUROCHAM Malaysia will be able to explore a wide range of insurance options of AXA more conveniently through TAPiO, AXA's registered corporate agent."At EUROCHAM Malaysia, we embrace partnerships wholeheartedly. We are always open to explore new ideas and innovative ways to provide the best experience to our members," stated Sven Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of EUROCHAM Malaysia. "As part of our continued effort to ensure peace of mind among our members staying in Malaysia, we are delighted to ease the process of obtaining affordable insurance solutions through our European insurance partners – AXA & TAPiO," he added.Emmanuel Nivet, Chief Executive Officer of AXA highlighted, "At AXA, we believe we have the responsibility to help SMEs to understand the importance of risk mitigation and insurance protection. We know how important it is for European SMEs to know that they can find a reliable partner locally on risk protection topics, while they focus on growing their business in the country. Our collaboration with EUROCHAM Malaysia and TAPiO demonstrates our concerted goals and allows us to leverage on each other's skills and expertise to pave way for the development and sustainability of European SMEs in Malaysia."EUROCHAM Malaysia opens up a direct and convenient contact point for its members to explore all kinds of insurance options offered by AXA through its registered corporate agent - TAPiO, with readily available insurance products targeted for different company sizes (large corporations to SMEs) and customer segments."It is often difficult to get a good insurance package for SMEs as well as their employees, especially if they are foreigners. This strategic partnership with AXA and EUROCHAM Malaysia, is offering a response to the demand from both European and local community to have affordable options for all their insurance needs," said Bernhard Schutte, Chairman of TAPiO.For nearly three decades, EUROCHAM Malaysia has been building its expertise to facilitate trade and investments between EU-Malaysia, with the goal to bolster business alliances for a prosperous EU-Malaysia partnership. With more than 1,600 companies in its wider network, EUROCHAM Malaysia offers one of the largest business platforms to explore the Malaysian market or to discover the diversity of European economies. EUROCHAM Malaysia brings businesses and communities together to create mutually beneficial opportunities in trade and investment.Incorporated in Malaysia in 1975, AXA is an associate company of AFFIN Bank Berhad. As one of the fastest growing general insurance companies in Malaysia and leader in medical and health insurance, AXA offers a comprehensive range of protection solutions to individuals and businesses in all areas of general insurance. AXA currently protects over 1.5 million customers and is supported by more than 800 employees in 23 offices with multi-distribution channels of over 5,000 agents, brokers, franchise and bank partners nationwide. TAPiO is a registered corporate agent of AXA and will be supporting EUROCHAM Malaysia's members to explore a wide range of insurance options under AXA.

