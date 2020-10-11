Future Electronics Introduces STMicroelectronics STM32WB35 Arm® Cortex®-M4 MCUs

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics has released the newest MCU, the STM32WB35, by STMicroelectronics.

Pointe Claire, Canada, October 11, 2020 --(



The STMicroelectronics STM32WB35 multiprotocol wireless MCUs embed a powerful radio compliant with the Bluetooth® Low Energy SIG specification v5.0 and with IEEE 802.15.4-2011. The STM32WB35 MCUs are designed to be extremely low power and are based on the high-performance Arm® Cortex®-M4 MCU 32-bit RISC core operating at a frequency of up to 64 MHz.



With high-speed mechanisms for embedded Flash and SRAM, low-power RTCs, wide temperature ranges, timers, sensing channels, converters and more, the STM32WB35 is the complete package.



To learn more about the STMicroelectronics STM32WB35, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/npi/stmicroelectronics-stm32wb35-microcontroller



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Pointe Claire, Canada, October 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the STMicroelectronics STM32WB35, the latest ultra-low-power Arm® Cortex® -M4 based MCU.The STMicroelectronics STM32WB35 multiprotocol wireless MCUs embed a powerful radio compliant with the Bluetooth® Low Energy SIG specification v5.0 and with IEEE 802.15.4-2011. The STM32WB35 MCUs are designed to be extremely low power and are based on the high-performance Arm® Cortex®-M4 MCU 32-bit RISC core operating at a frequency of up to 64 MHz.With high-speed mechanisms for embedded Flash and SRAM, low-power RTCs, wide temperature ranges, timers, sensing channels, converters and more, the STM32WB35 is the complete package.To learn more about the STMicroelectronics STM32WB35, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/npi/stmicroelectronics-stm32wb35-microcontrollerAbout Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

