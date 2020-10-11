Clutch Featured ImpactQA as a Top Software Testing Company in 2020

Press Releases ImpactQA Press Release

Clutch recognized ImpactQA as a leading software testing company in United Kingdom.

New York, NY, October 11, 2020



ImpactQA has been successfully leading the market since 2010, helping clients around the globe to gain competitive edge in the market. The organization’s 60% business inclination is towards Test Automation, Mobile App Testing, Performance Testing, Security Testing and DevOps Testing that illustrates the strong roots in the industry. Such great expertise in nurturing every project with vast industry experience opens up the path for the company to rank on the list of top software quality assurance companies at Clutch.



The firm’s client-oriented approach motivates them to take multiple software testing projects from industries like FinTech, BFSI, Healthcare, eCommerce, eLearning, Airline, Health & Wellness and more. Such a whooping approach of client satisfaction caught the eyes of the Clutch leader’s matrix team who believes that in no time ImpactQA will lead the position among the top software testing companies.



Sana Ansari, Head of Marketing department, expresses her opinion, “We have worked with great deal of innovation and have raised the benchmark in terms of quality of service delivered. Such vast experience and vision of extending testing services all around the globe make ImpactQA a prime face among the market leaders of the industry.”



About Clutch

Clutch is an independent international research platform headquartered in Washington, D.C.



The organization specializes in market analysis, which allows identifying the leading representatives in the B2B field. The reviews and ratings are regularly updated to form exhaustive and relevant statistics.



About ImpactQA

