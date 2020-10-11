Efforts to Promote Safe and Healthy Interactions at Roof Right

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Roof Right, Inc. Press Release

In light of the impact, COVID-19 has had on all our lives, Roof Right took a moment to communicate with customers the steps they are taking to ensure the safety of their employees, customers, and the greater community at large. While open during regular business hours our company is taking additional precautionary measures suggested by the CDC and WHO. Please know that these precautionary measures are being reevaluated daily.

Hampstead, MD, October 11, 2020 --(



As an exterior home remodeling company, much of Roof Right's work takes place on the outside of the customer's home. The only exception would be if a Roof Right team member needs to access the customer's attic to evaluate the roof for proper ventilation and/or damage that may not be visible from the exterior. That is why every Roof Right employee is being equipped with their own set of sanitizer and gloves to ensure the safety of themselves and their customer while at an appointment.



Furthermore, customers that wish to schedule an estimate or free consultation will have the option of scheduling a Zoom conference meeting to further practice social distancing. This virtual meeting will allow a Roof Right employee to walk the customer through a complete estimate of the home.



In addition to equipping Roof Right team members with sanitizer and gloves for appointments, Roof Right is taking additional precautions within the office as well. Roof Right common areas such as the showroom, conference room, and sales areas are being cleaned and disinfected throughout the workday. The staff is practicing social distancing within the office by limiting our meetings, and if necessary, conducting meetings via video conferencing.



Additionally, each staff member is taking personal responsibility to ensure that their private work space and area is clean, and staying home if they or a family member is sick or has recently traveled to an area outside of Maryland, in accordance with state guidelines.



If you or a family member have any questions related to our updated policies, please contact us at (410) 374-5923 to speak with one of our team members.



About Roof Right, Inc.

About Roof Right, Inc.

Roof Right, Inc. is a locally owned and operated residential and commercial roofing contractor based in Hampstead, Maryland. We proudly serve customers in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Harford County, Howard County, and Montgomery County. Our roofing services include Slate, Cedar, Asphalt, fiberglass, metal, and we provide service for all types of residential roofing repairs. Roof Right also offers insulation, gutters, windows, doors, siding, and decks. Contact Information Roof Right, Inc.

Kani Bassey

(410) 374-5923



roofright.com



