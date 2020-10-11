Pennsylvania Regions Select GeoComm for NG9-1-1 GIS Services

Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

St. Cloud, MN, October 11, 2020 --(



GeoComm will provide the regions with GIS data services as well as access to GeoComm GIS Data Hub which will provide regular GIS data validation reports, regional data merging as well as ongoing GIS data provisioning for local Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) mapping systems and the statewide NG9-1-1 program.



“We are excited to continue our work in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by assisting these regions in the transition of their GIS data in support of NG9-1-1. Through our expertise in Public Safety GIS and by utilizing the power of GIS Data Hub, these regions have the unique ability to expand upon the NG9-1-1 GIS services completed during the PEMA project, propelling them towards NG9-1-1 GIS data compliance while continuing to support their current 9-1-1 mapping systems.” -Jessica Frye, GeoComm GIS Project Manager and PEMA Project Manager.



These regions join a growing network of over 1,500 jurisdictions nationwide who are now leveraging the power of GeoComm GIS Data Hub for managing their GIS data lifecycle. To learn more about GeoComm, our GIS services, and the power of GeoComm GIS Data Hub visit us at www.geo-comm.com



Amanda Romaine

320-240-0040



www.geo-comm.com



