Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "MOONSHINE: Eliza’s Story – Her Long Walk West" by Amanda Malben

)-- About MOONSHINE:
Eliza will lie, she will not follow the rules of respectable society; she will survive, come what may.
Born to Farmworkers near a small town on the East side of America in the 1840s. Eliza prefers to live like her brother and father, hunting, fishing, and running free, barefoot. According to her ma, Eliza is a wildcat who needs taming. Despite her difficult relationship with her ma, her life is happy, sheltered by the love of Mr. and Mrs. Deacon the owners of the farm.
When tragedy strikes Eliza’s world will change forever. Running from a cruel secret that had dogged her young life, Eliza pursues her dream, chasing it right across America...
Determined to join the wagon trains heading west, she weaves tales to gain trust and acceptance before a God-fearing family takes her in to journey with them. Just when fortune favors her, fate catches her out. They discover her journal, revealing the truth about her.
Thrown out to find her way across the plains, she stumbles into a dark and dangerous world. Alone, bruised and battered by life’s misfortunes, she develops a friendship with a Native American, a relationship of illicit love and ultimate pain. She faces murder, abuse, and a freezing winter entombed in the mountains.
Dreams left in shattered pieces. Life has become all about survival.
MOONSHINE is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 290 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940253
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.9 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08K3F9QCS
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MSH
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Amanda Malben
Amanda Malben initially trained as an actor at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, which gave her the tools to fit into any role that life threw at her; and there were many, from fabric designer, to chef, to teacher. During this time she scribbled down ideas and stories. Now retired, Amanda devotes her time to writing, using all her experiences and her past nomadic lifestyle to develop her stories and characters.
Books and the imagination to explore other worlds matter to Amanda, and that passion started in her childhood, where she happily created worlds to play in that were packed with imaginary friends.
When she’s not writing, Amanda walks with her dog, Sally, which gives her space to expand her stories. Her favourite place is a beach in northwest Scotland, where she can swim with the seals in the still evening waters watching the sun set behind the mountains.
Amanda is married, with eight grandchildren, and she lives in the rural heart of England.
Moonshine is her first book for the adult market, her previous book, Running from the Sky was written for the middle grade market.
Amanda gives talks to history groups, WIs and schools.
Twitter: @AmandaMalben
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MalbenAuthor
Email: amandamalben@post.com
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
