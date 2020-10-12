Black-Owned Businesses Can Get Free, Expert Website Support from the Good Bamboo for the Whole of October

Press Releases The Good Bamboo Press Release

To coincide with Black History Month in the UK, and as a black-owned business itself, The Good Bamboo is supporting black business owners with a free, in-depth website audit for their business.

London, United Kingdom, October 12, 2020



To coincide with Black History Month, and as a black-owned business itself, The Good Bamboo is supporting black business owners with a free, in-depth website audit for their business.



They want businesses to challenge them, even if they think their site is pretty good already, because improvement is a constant cycle.



Every action businesses expect their customers to take whilst engaging with a website needs to be honed to perfection, again and again.



They’ll make an in-depth and honest appraisal of their online shop window before reporting back on what works well, and what could be improved.



They’ll consider content, messaging and experience. Then they’ll analyze SEO, site structure, UX/UI and more.



They’ll identify if there are any quick wins for easy improvements, or point out any critical issues that might need addressing. Where necessary they’ll also help prioritize next steps.



The Good Bamboo will send the report within 2–3 days and will be happy to answer any questions that might come up afterwards.



To get an audit, business owners should use the form on the "Contact Us" page on The Good Bamboo website to leave a message including an overview of their business, their email address and a link to their own website.



The small print should be pretty obvious. The Good Bamboo offers this service in good faith and has the right to decline their service if they feel it’s being taken advantage of.



Aside from that, it’s all about spreading positivity and knowledge so everyone can benefit from a diverse, fair economy.



The Good Bamboo is a marketing consultancy set-up especially to help positive business grow their impact.



Business owners can be confident in their ability to spot potential improvements.



It was founded by two top marketers, with over 20 years experience and 14 awards between them, who have been lucky enough to work with some of the world’s biggest (and smallest) brands.



This is a year of action, not words.

