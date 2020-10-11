Clemson Program Appoints Pine Lake Golf Club as Learning Site

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pine Lake Golf Club Press Release

Clemson University's PGA Golf Management program has chosen Pine Lake Golf Club as a learning site for students enrolled in the undergraduate field of study.

Directed by Richard Lucas, staff and students will be conducting surveys and observations related to the existing operations at Pine Lake Golf Club and other courses in the immediate trade area. This data will then be compared to regional data for analysis. The project aims to confirm Pine Lake Golf Club is operating efficiently, while also providing a road map and target goals using proven data from industry specialists. This learning opportunity for students extends beyond the classroom and provides them with introductions to vendors, players, and alumni. The findings from this research will positively impact Pine Lake Golf Club through course preservation practices and sustainable standards for club longevity.



“We’re looking forward to what this relationship will mean for us as a business that focuses on creating a positive experience for Pine Lake Golf Club guests and members, and by combining [our] resources, these findings will be beneficial to other courses in the area,” says Bryan Boggs, co-owner of Pine Lake Golf Club. “We’re going to be collecting data and learning about factors that impact the golf experience like we never have before, and if other businesses can apply this research to their own clubs during such unpredictable times, then, of course, we’re happy to be part of something so impactful.”



This partnership comes at an ideal time for Pine Lake Golf Club, as they just recently appointed a new golf pro, Kurt Vogel, who is also a graduate of Clemson University’s PGA Golf Management program, and will assume the role later this month. Vogel has over twenty-five years of experience managing successful golf & facility operations, holding roles as a golf professional, director of golf, and others. Additionally, this junction between Pine Lake Golf Club and the Clemson University program sets a precedent for privately owned businesses and public universities to continue finding opportunities to connect, paving the way for others to follow. By joining together, these types of entities can build bridges between students and industry professionals, allowing students to get real-world experience in the process.



One of only 18 PGA accredited programs, the PGA Golf Management program in the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management (PRTM) at Clemson University provides an educational background and fast track program for students who desire to become PGA golf professionals. Students obtain specialized knowledge, skills, and preparation to be leaders in the golf industry. The goal of the PGA golf management curriculum is to provide an academic program that develops well-rounded, service-oriented golf professionals.



About Pine Lake Golf Club: Designed by Russel Breeden, Pine Lake Golf Club is a par 70 course that sits on 150 acres along the banks of Broadway Lake. The course accommodates all skill levels as evidenced by close to 50 years of operation, making it one of the longest operating golf courses in Anderson County. The course is open to the public, but memberships are also available. The clubhouse features a lakefront restaurant – Raines on Broadway – with indoor and outdoor dining areas overlooking the 18th green and the lake. Additionally, you’ll find a pro-shop and a large private room available to rent for meetings and events. The clubhouse setting is ideal for casual dining or conference/event bookings. To stay up to date with tournaments and future plans, follow Pine Lake Golf Club on social media.



Press Representative: Taylor Stephens, Pine Lake Golf Club Media & Marketing

Taylor Stephens

(864) 296-9960



https://pinelakegolf.com/



