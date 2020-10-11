Adoptions From The Heart Holds Live Auction Event for 35th Anniversary

Press Releases Adoptions From The Heart Press Release

Adoptions From The Heart celebrates 35 years of serving the community.

Wynnewood, PA, October 11, 2020 --(



This festive hour will be hosted by Adoption Counselor and AFTHtv's very own Amanda Aliberti. During the auction, participants will have the opportunity to bid for five prizes. Participants will also hear from guest speakers before the auction. AFTH's President and Founder, Maxine Chalker, will speak about the agency's history with Roberta Evantash, a longtime social worker at the agency and former International Adoption Coordinator. Executive Director, Heidi Gonzalez, will discuss the work AFTH currently does as well as the agency’s plans for the future.



In the week preceding the live event, AFTH will begin a raffle. Each hopeful participant can donate $3.50 for an entry (in honor of the 35th anniversary). There is no limit on the number of entries one can purchase. The raffle is 50/50, meaning that the winner will receive half of all the money raised through the raffle. The remaining half of the proceeds will be donated to AFTH, contributing to the agency's Expecting and Birth Parent Support Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to expecting and birth parents in need. The funds help parents cover basic expenses such as grocery bills, rent, gas money, etc. The raffle winner will be drawn and announced during the live event.



The 35th-year celebration is of special importance as the anniversary coincides with National Adoption Month in November. More information about the virtual live auction and raffle will become available in the weeks before the event. To register and learn more about the live auction event, visit: http://bit.ly/AFTH35



About Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH):

Contact Information Adoptions From The Heart

Meagan Twardy

(610) 642-7200

https://afth.org/

Meagan Twardy

(610) 642-7200



https://afth.org/



