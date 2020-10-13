Press Releases NAI Emory Hill Press Release

Receive press releases from NAI Emory Hill: By Email RSS Feeds: NAI Emory Hill Announces Hiring of Brian Ashby

Brian Ashby joins NAI Emory Hill's commercial brokerage division.

New Castle, DE, October 13, 2020 --(



Brian joins NAI Emory Hill after an award-winning career in restaurant ownership and real estate. In addition to working in the commercial real estate division, Brian is an active real estate investor, who is currently developing multifamily projects in one of Philadelphia’s hottest neighborhoods.



Brian is licensed in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania and will be focusing on all aspects of commercial real estate brokerage, including; acquisitions, dispositions, landlord and tenant representation, investment sales, and commercial development. Brian has a proven track record of providing unparalleled advisory and consulting services and is excited to be a part of the NAI Emory Hill team.



Neil Killian, Principal (CCIM, SIOR) at NAI Emory Hill said, “Brian brings a strong background in business ownership and real estate with him to Emory Hill. I expect him to begin contributing immediately as a member of our organization. As many of Brian’s past clients know, he brings a great can-do attitude which has served him well, and I expect will allow him to begin bringing the same level of service and professionalism to everything he does here.”



NAI Emory Hill is a completely full-service commercial and residential real estate firm serving Delaware and the surrounding counties of Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Founded in 1981, we have the resources to design, build, finance, lease, sell, manage and maintain commercial and residential properties throughout the Mid-Atlantic. New Castle, DE, October 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- NAI Emory Hill (www.naiemoryhill.com) is pleased to announce the hiring of Brian Ashby as an Associate.Brian joins NAI Emory Hill after an award-winning career in restaurant ownership and real estate. In addition to working in the commercial real estate division, Brian is an active real estate investor, who is currently developing multifamily projects in one of Philadelphia’s hottest neighborhoods.Brian is licensed in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania and will be focusing on all aspects of commercial real estate brokerage, including; acquisitions, dispositions, landlord and tenant representation, investment sales, and commercial development. Brian has a proven track record of providing unparalleled advisory and consulting services and is excited to be a part of the NAI Emory Hill team.Neil Killian, Principal (CCIM, SIOR) at NAI Emory Hill said, “Brian brings a strong background in business ownership and real estate with him to Emory Hill. I expect him to begin contributing immediately as a member of our organization. As many of Brian’s past clients know, he brings a great can-do attitude which has served him well, and I expect will allow him to begin bringing the same level of service and professionalism to everything he does here.”NAI Emory Hill is a completely full-service commercial and residential real estate firm serving Delaware and the surrounding counties of Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Founded in 1981, we have the resources to design, build, finance, lease, sell, manage and maintain commercial and residential properties throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Contact Information NAI Emory Hill

Kevin OBrien

302-221-7245



naiemoryhill.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from NAI Emory Hill