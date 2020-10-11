Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: Medicare Annual Enrollment Begins Next Week; No Extensions Offered

New York, NY, October 11, 2020 --(



Each year, Medicare health and drug plans can make changes to costs, coverage, physician providers and pharmacies. The 54 days between October 15 and December 7 is the period when people with Medicare can change plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year.



"Two things are vitally important for all Medicare beneficiaries," advises Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). "The first is seeing if anything is changing to your current coverage and if it best suits your needs looking ahead to 2021."



Waiting too long to act is the second mistake, something many make, Slome points out. "If you can't meet the April 15 tax filing deadline, the IRS allows you to file an extension," Slome explains. "Medicare is not that forgiving. Waiting until the last moment risks not being able to get time with someone to answer your questions, facing lengthy wait times, or missing out entirely on your ability to switch for the coming year."



"With AEP starting next week seniors looking for guidance from local Medicare insurance agents are already booking appointments," Slome shares. "There are just many, many more Medicare beneficiaries than there are professionals able to assist them all. Waiting to find one and grab a free appointment time could be a very costly mistake."



The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance maintains the only national online directory of Medicare insurance agents listed by Zip Code. "Access to the directory is free and completely private," Slome assures. "You'll see their information but no one sees or knows who you are until you decide to connect with one of these professionals. To access the directory go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.



AAMSI is an advocacy and informational organization that strives to create heightened awareness for the many Medicare insurance planning options and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance. To learn more or access the resources go to www.medicaresupp.org. New York, NY, October 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Medicare’s annual open enrollment period begins October 15 and, given the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is urging seniors to review early to ensure they get a 2021 plan that best suits their health care needs.Each year, Medicare health and drug plans can make changes to costs, coverage, physician providers and pharmacies. The 54 days between October 15 and December 7 is the period when people with Medicare can change plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year."Two things are vitally important for all Medicare beneficiaries," advises Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). "The first is seeing if anything is changing to your current coverage and if it best suits your needs looking ahead to 2021."Waiting too long to act is the second mistake, something many make, Slome points out. "If you can't meet the April 15 tax filing deadline, the IRS allows you to file an extension," Slome explains. "Medicare is not that forgiving. Waiting until the last moment risks not being able to get time with someone to answer your questions, facing lengthy wait times, or missing out entirely on your ability to switch for the coming year.""With AEP starting next week seniors looking for guidance from local Medicare insurance agents are already booking appointments," Slome shares. "There are just many, many more Medicare beneficiaries than there are professionals able to assist them all. Waiting to find one and grab a free appointment time could be a very costly mistake."The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance maintains the only national online directory of Medicare insurance agents listed by Zip Code. "Access to the directory is free and completely private," Slome assures. "You'll see their information but no one sees or knows who you are until you decide to connect with one of these professionals. To access the directory go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.AAMSI is an advocacy and informational organization that strives to create heightened awareness for the many Medicare insurance planning options and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance. To learn more or access the resources go to www.medicaresupp.org. Contact Information American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance