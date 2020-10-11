Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Dead Shall March" by Tim Callanan

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Dead Shall March" – a fantasy by Tim Callanan.

Oxford, United Kingdom, October 11, 2020 --(



His older brother, Bruce will do a fine job anyway; a born leader, an excellent fighter and a man the people love and look up to. But when a lifetime of peace is shattered by the forces of Darkness, both Bruce and Alex set out on their individual quests to save the Duchy and their neighbours from brutal destruction.



Hideous, inhuman creatures ride against them on the backs of giant cougars. Fire-breathing dragons inhabit the land beyond the mountains. Sea voyages, encountering killer dolphins and vicious pirates are just the forerunner to the final showdown with Diabolous and his terrifying soldiers of the dead.



Magic, betrayal, honour and loyalty abound in this gripping adventure set in an alternative universe, ruled over by men, women and 13 Gods.



"The Dead Shall March" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 164 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800940352

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.1 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08JNZL9GK

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DSM

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Tim Callanan

Tim Callanan lives and writes in Cork, Ireland. He is an avid reader of science fiction and fantasy novels.



Inspired to begin writing during school lockdown in early 2020, Tim enjoys writing and creating worlds where the characters can sometimes surprise even him.



This, his first novel, "The Dead Shall March," was completed on the eve of his sixteenth birthday.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Oxford, United Kingdom, October 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About "The Dead Shall March": Alexander, the second son of the Duke of Cosando would not expect to inherit his father’s title and rule the Duchy. His strengths lie in reading history and studying ancient maps.His older brother, Bruce will do a fine job anyway; a born leader, an excellent fighter and a man the people love and look up to. But when a lifetime of peace is shattered by the forces of Darkness, both Bruce and Alex set out on their individual quests to save the Duchy and their neighbours from brutal destruction.Hideous, inhuman creatures ride against them on the backs of giant cougars. Fire-breathing dragons inhabit the land beyond the mountains. Sea voyages, encountering killer dolphins and vicious pirates are just the forerunner to the final showdown with Diabolous and his terrifying soldiers of the dead.Magic, betrayal, honour and loyalty abound in this gripping adventure set in an alternative universe, ruled over by men, women and 13 Gods."The Dead Shall March" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 164 pagesISBN-13: 9781800940352Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.1 x 19.8 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B08JNZL9GKAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/DSMPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About Tim CallananTim Callanan lives and writes in Cork, Ireland. He is an avid reader of science fiction and fantasy novels.Inspired to begin writing during school lockdown in early 2020, Tim enjoys writing and creating worlds where the characters can sometimes surprise even him.This, his first novel, "The Dead Shall March," was completed on the eve of his sixteenth birthday.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing