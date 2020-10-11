Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Dead Shall March" by Tim Callanan

Oxford, United Kingdom, October 11, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About "The Dead Shall March": Alexander, the second son of the Duke of Cosando would not expect to inherit his father’s title and rule the Duchy. His strengths lie in reading history and studying ancient maps.
His older brother, Bruce will do a fine job anyway; a born leader, an excellent fighter and a man the people love and look up to. But when a lifetime of peace is shattered by the forces of Darkness, both Bruce and Alex set out on their individual quests to save the Duchy and their neighbours from brutal destruction.
Hideous, inhuman creatures ride against them on the backs of giant cougars. Fire-breathing dragons inhabit the land beyond the mountains. Sea voyages, encountering killer dolphins and vicious pirates are just the forerunner to the final showdown with Diabolous and his terrifying soldiers of the dead.
Magic, betrayal, honour and loyalty abound in this gripping adventure set in an alternative universe, ruled over by men, women and 13 Gods.
"The Dead Shall March" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 164 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940352
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.1 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08JNZL9GK
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DSM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Tim Callanan
Tim Callanan lives and writes in Cork, Ireland. He is an avid reader of science fiction and fantasy novels.
Inspired to begin writing during school lockdown in early 2020, Tim enjoys writing and creating worlds where the characters can sometimes surprise even him.
This, his first novel, "The Dead Shall March," was completed on the eve of his sixteenth birthday.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
