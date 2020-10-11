Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Roots of Corruption in Southern Africa: A Case Study: Zimbabwe" by Roben Pfumayi Mutwira

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

The book shows that the leaders come from political parties created at the end of WWII with the help of European colonisers who needed black elites they would trust to succeed them. Europe had to decolonise after signing the UN Charter. The elite agreed to adopt colonial laws, armies and police and protect Western investments in mining, sugar, coffee and tea plantations and wildlife resources as they enriched themselves. They also agreed 5 to 10-year transitional governments before full independence with key ministries such as defence and agriculture under colonial representatives.



Even Zimbabwean elite who claim to have liberated the country signed the Lancaster House Agreement (1979) and kept General Peter Walls of the Rhodesian army as head of the army for 7 years after independence. In return, the black elite has transferred enormous wealth earned from the sale of gold, diamonds, oil, coltan, other rare minerals and resources into foreign accounts.



The book lists corrupt methods used by elite and the violent methods that keep them in power. It ends by suggesting ways of uprooting corruption from Southern Africa.



"The Roots of Corruption in Southern Africa: A Case Study: Zimbabwe" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 492 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800940284

Dimensions: 15.2 x 2.8 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08JJKP3RG

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/RCSA

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



