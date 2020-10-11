Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Notes on the Piano: A Series of Essays on the Playing and Teaching of the Piano" by Christopher Russell

Oxford, United Kingdom, October 11, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About "Notes on the Piano": “I wish I had known of a book like this when I was learning the piano” is the sort of reaction to his book that Christopher Russell encounters because we all want to understand what we are learning as much as possible. Christopher regards this book as his life’s work in providing people with something that is enjoyable and useful to read to supplement their piano lessons, or to simply add to their knowledge if they play or teach the piano but no longer have lessons, or are about to start the adventure of learning so fascinating an instrument with a teacher.
"Christopher Russell is a qualified piano teacher who has taught the piano for the last twenty-seven years. He was a concert pianist but discovered in his late twenties that he enjoyed teaching the piano the most. Christopher writes, “This book is an encouraging companion to someone’s piano lessons in the exciting journey of discovery that learning the piano is all about."
Writing in Piano Professional, Murray McLachlan (editor and head of keyboard at Chetham’s School of Music) reviewed "Notes on the Piano"...
“Christopher Russell is an experienced piano teacher and former student of Phyllis Sellick.” He refers to “his invaluable and inspiring book 'Notes on the Piano.'” “Christopher’s book has been already praised by Jeremy Siepmann, and touches on vital issues that are of constant relevance to all piano students, teachers and players.”
"Notes on the Piano" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 154 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940413
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.0 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08KGKTK83
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/NOTP
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002