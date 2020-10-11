Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Notes on the Piano: A Series of Essays on the Playing and Teaching of the Piano" by Christopher Russell

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Notes on the Piano: A Series of Essays on the Playing and Teaching of the Piano" by Christopher Russell.

"Christopher Russell is a qualified piano teacher who has taught the piano for the last twenty-seven years. He was a concert pianist but discovered in his late twenties that he enjoyed teaching the piano the most. Christopher writes, “This book is an encouraging companion to someone’s piano lessons in the exciting journey of discovery that learning the piano is all about."



Writing in Piano Professional, Murray McLachlan (editor and head of keyboard at Chetham’s School of Music) reviewed "Notes on the Piano"...



“Christopher Russell is an experienced piano teacher and former student of Phyllis Sellick.” He refers to “his invaluable and inspiring book 'Notes on the Piano.'” “Christopher’s book has been already praised by Jeremy Siepmann, and touches on vital issues that are of constant relevance to all piano students, teachers and players.”



"Notes on the Piano" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 154 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800940413

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.0 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08KGKTK83

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/NOTP

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

