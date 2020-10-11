Stansberry Asset Management and Domicilium Launch Second Real Estate Fund

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Stansberry Asset Management Press Release

New fund seeks to capitalize on growth trends in Southeast markets.

New York, NY, October 11, 2020 --



Fund II will seek to build upon the success of the SAM Domicilium Real Estate Fund I LP (“Fund I”), which launched in January of 2019 and raised over $50 million. Fund I has purchased over 450 properties, primarily single-family rental homes. These homes are located predominately in Charlotte, North Carolina and Charleston, South Carolina with a few select properties in Tampa, Florida.



Despite the economic strains brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, vacancy rates have remained low and Fund I has continued to make uninterrupted quarterly distributions to investors. SAM is a strategic partner for Fund I and will serve in the same capacity for Fund II.



“The stock market is in a state of extreme uncertainty,” said Erez Kalir, co-founder and CEO of SAM. “So, what do we know for sure? Housing is an essential good. People may cut spending but they still need a roof over their head. Cash-flowing real estate can be resilient in both inflationary and deflationary environments. Residential real estate in growing markets like we’ve identified in the Southeast is one of our favorite places to invest in these unprecedented times.”



Fund II anticipates that it will target off-market residential real estate transactions, primarily in the Charlotte and Charleston metro areas. Fund II may also look at opportunities in other Southeast markets including Raleigh, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Atlanta.



Micah Simon is the managing member of Domicilium Capital Partners LLC, which will serve as the investment manager of Fund II. Mr. Simon is based in Charlotte and his experience in real estate spans over two decades as a builder, developer and investor.



“These metro areas in the Southeast have a convergence of factors that make owning real estate particularly attractive,” shared Simon. “There is a strong and diverse range of employers creating new jobs. There is a demographic shift of young people seeking more affordable cities in which to live. At the same time, housing supply hasn’t kept up with demand. These dynamics lead us to believe that housing in these areas has great potential for appreciation.”



About Stansberry Asset Management, LLC



SAM is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that is dedicated to giving individual investors access to investments, portfolios, and risk management tools typically reserved for institutional investors.



SAM is led by CEO and Co-Founder Erez Kalir, who has managed money for some of the most well-known investors and endowments in America and was named to Institutional Investor’s “Hedge Fund Rising Stars” list. SAM has offices in New York, NY and San Mateo, CA.



