Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Siak River: Escape from the Killing Fields" by Patrick Burgess


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Siak River: Escape from the Killing Fields" – a thriller by Patrick Burgess.

Oxford, United Kingdom, October 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About "Siak River: Escape from the Killing Fields": Safe, secure and successful Peter Taylor is at the top of his game running a seismic survey crew in the jungles of Sumatra when a cataclysmic civil revolution sweeps away his crew, colleagues and support team.

The story takes place on the Siak River in Sumatra. It is along this river, as a half-naked fugitive, with no identification, he escapes, to safety and freedom in Malaysia. Or so he thinks. Accused of being a Communist infiltrator he is detained by the British authorities in Singapore. He finds that, in addition to his own missing papers, there is no trace of his friends in Singapore or any sign of his colleague from whom he was separated when he escaped during the anti-communist genocide.

When the still suspicious British military allows him to return to London to resume his profession of exploration seismologist, he realizes that the suspicions remain with him and he is being manipulated by unseen puppet masters who want him out of the way at some remote exploration location where he cannot catch up with his missing co-worker. Also, he experiences recurring trauma due to his suppression of memories of his violent escape from the massacre at Kaju Kapur.

Set in South East Asia and London during the 1960s, this is the story of how an ordinary individual uses his own resources to overcome unrelenting hostility of government agencies and the, hitherto unrecognized, psychological damage from post-traumatic stress.

"Siak River: Escape from the Killing Fields" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 164 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940277
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.1 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08JH9T55S
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SIAK
Published by Michael Terence Publishing,2020

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

