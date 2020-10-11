Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Siak River: Escape from the Killing Fields" by Patrick Burgess

Oxford, United Kingdom, October 11, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About "Siak River: Escape from the Killing Fields": Safe, secure and successful Peter Taylor is at the top of his game running a seismic survey crew in the jungles of Sumatra when a cataclysmic civil revolution sweeps away his crew, colleagues and support team.
The story takes place on the Siak River in Sumatra. It is along this river, as a half-naked fugitive, with no identification, he escapes, to safety and freedom in Malaysia. Or so he thinks. Accused of being a Communist infiltrator he is detained by the British authorities in Singapore. He finds that, in addition to his own missing papers, there is no trace of his friends in Singapore or any sign of his colleague from whom he was separated when he escaped during the anti-communist genocide.
When the still suspicious British military allows him to return to London to resume his profession of exploration seismologist, he realizes that the suspicions remain with him and he is being manipulated by unseen puppet masters who want him out of the way at some remote exploration location where he cannot catch up with his missing co-worker. Also, he experiences recurring trauma due to his suppression of memories of his violent escape from the massacre at Kaju Kapur.
Set in South East Asia and London during the 1960s, this is the story of how an ordinary individual uses his own resources to overcome unrelenting hostility of government agencies and the, hitherto unrecognized, psychological damage from post-traumatic stress.
