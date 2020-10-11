Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Siak River: Escape from the Killing Fields" by Patrick Burgess

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Siak River: Escape from the Killing Fields" – a thriller by Patrick Burgess.

Oxford, United Kingdom, October 11, 2020 --(



The story takes place on the Siak River in Sumatra. It is along this river, as a half-naked fugitive, with no identification, he escapes, to safety and freedom in Malaysia. Or so he thinks. Accused of being a Communist infiltrator he is detained by the British authorities in Singapore. He finds that, in addition to his own missing papers, there is no trace of his friends in Singapore or any sign of his colleague from whom he was separated when he escaped during the anti-communist genocide.



When the still suspicious British military allows him to return to London to resume his profession of exploration seismologist, he realizes that the suspicions remain with him and he is being manipulated by unseen puppet masters who want him out of the way at some remote exploration location where he cannot catch up with his missing co-worker. Also, he experiences recurring trauma due to his suppression of memories of his violent escape from the massacre at Kaju Kapur.



Set in South East Asia and London during the 1960s, this is the story of how an ordinary individual uses his own resources to overcome unrelenting hostility of government agencies and the, hitherto unrecognized, psychological damage from post-traumatic stress.



"Siak River: Escape from the Killing Fields" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 164 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800940277

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.1 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08JH9T55S

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SIAK

Published by Michael Terence Publishing,2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Oxford, United Kingdom, October 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About "Siak River: Escape from the Killing Fields": Safe, secure and successful Peter Taylor is at the top of his game running a seismic survey crew in the jungles of Sumatra when a cataclysmic civil revolution sweeps away his crew, colleagues and support team.The story takes place on the Siak River in Sumatra. It is along this river, as a half-naked fugitive, with no identification, he escapes, to safety and freedom in Malaysia. Or so he thinks. Accused of being a Communist infiltrator he is detained by the British authorities in Singapore. He finds that, in addition to his own missing papers, there is no trace of his friends in Singapore or any sign of his colleague from whom he was separated when he escaped during the anti-communist genocide.When the still suspicious British military allows him to return to London to resume his profession of exploration seismologist, he realizes that the suspicions remain with him and he is being manipulated by unseen puppet masters who want him out of the way at some remote exploration location where he cannot catch up with his missing co-worker. Also, he experiences recurring trauma due to his suppression of memories of his violent escape from the massacre at Kaju Kapur.Set in South East Asia and London during the 1960s, this is the story of how an ordinary individual uses his own resources to overcome unrelenting hostility of government agencies and the, hitherto unrecognized, psychological damage from post-traumatic stress."Siak River: Escape from the Killing Fields" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 164 pagesISBN-13: 9781800940277Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.1 x 19.8 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B08JH9T55SAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/SIAKPublished by Michael Terence Publishing,2020About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing