Greenshine New Energy Eliminates High Lighting Costs for SkyBlue Mesa Elementary School

The solar lighting corporation helped the elementary school secure a cost-effective, green energy set of lights.

“The Lumina systems used on the SkyBlue Mesa Elementary School grounds completed multiple objectives,” said Doug Suhi, regional sales manager. “They enhanced the safety and aesthetic of the parking lot and playground, while also achieving renewable energy initiatives all at a lower-than-expected project cost.” Projects like these are exemplary for Greenshine since they solve multiple problems at once and sometimes more problems than expected.



At a time when green energy initiatives are crucial to addressing the problems of global warming and skyrocketing costs of energy, Greenshine is proud to be the industry leader in environmentally-friendly outdoor lighting solutions that save customers money. Greenshine looks forward to helping new and established customers meet their lighting needs with fewer energy bills, less hassle, and more smiles.



About Greenshine New Energy



Greenshine New Energy is a leader in solar lighting technology that specializes in developing and manufacturing customized solar outdoor LED lighting systems for a wide range of lighting applications. Our solar LED light systems are installed in over 5000 locations around the world and we provide solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial projects.



