Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds: Anne Winters, iPOP Alumni, Vies for Madonna Biopic Role

iPOP Alumni Anne Winter’s is vying for the titular role of Madonna in the planned Biopic of the Queen of Pop.

Los Angeles, CA, October 22, 2020 --(



In an email shared with Instyle Magazine, Anna shared this as to why the role would be significant for her, stating:



"I look up to Madonna and I’ve always felt like I should play her in her movie. I’ve been telling people that my dream role was to play Madonna in a biopic for years now," Winters told InStyle via email. "I’ve been steadily working in Hollywood for nine years but knew that if I didn’t do everything I could, I may not even get an opportunity." Anne continues on by saying: "Really the biggest reason why this role is important now, is that I naturally did exactly what Madonna would’ve done."



While there has been no word on casting, with the film still in the early stages, many still have applauded Anne for her efforts at being considered.



Anne began her path to stardom after attending iPOP LA. In 2018, Anne won an Emmy for her role in the Digital Daytime Drama Series, Zac, and Mia, for Outstanding Lead Actress. She will next star in STX Films’ upcoming horror film Countdown and the new season of The Orville.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, October 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As multiple outlets, like Instyle have reported, iPOP Alumni Anne Winter’s has pulled out all the stops to claim the coveted role of Madonna, in the Pop Queen’s upcoming biopic. In a series of posts shared on the "13 Reason’s Why" star’s page, Anne has fans taking a double take as Madonna’s doppelgänger. On her IG posts, Anne shared her tactic of garnering consideration for the role as her way to tackle the industry’s massive change due to the pandemic. In the series of images, Anne recreates Madonna’s most iconic looks and very much looks like Madonna herself.In an email shared with Instyle Magazine, Anna shared this as to why the role would be significant for her, stating:"I look up to Madonna and I’ve always felt like I should play her in her movie. I’ve been telling people that my dream role was to play Madonna in a biopic for years now," Winters told InStyle via email. "I’ve been steadily working in Hollywood for nine years but knew that if I didn’t do everything I could, I may not even get an opportunity." Anne continues on by saying: "Really the biggest reason why this role is important now, is that I naturally did exactly what Madonna would’ve done."While there has been no word on casting, with the film still in the early stages, many still have applauded Anne for her efforts at being considered.Anne began her path to stardom after attending iPOP LA. In 2018, Anne won an Emmy for her role in the Digital Daytime Drama Series, Zac, and Mia, for Outstanding Lead Actress. She will next star in STX Films’ upcoming horror film Countdown and the new season of The Orville.About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iPOP! LA