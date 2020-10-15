555Production Launches State-of-the-Art Educational Movie for Free

Press Releases 555Production Press Release

Animated educational movie, clarifying the biological effects of electromagnetic fields, launches on 17 October 2020.

Prague, Czech Republic, October 15, 2020 --(



"Cells react to EMF as harmful." - Martin Blank, Ph.D. Leading Bioelectromagnetic Research Scientist, Columbia University



“I was shocked that the legislation protecting public health against harmful effects of electromagnetic fields is not entirely consistent with the current level of scientific knowledge, therefore I have decided to bring this topic from scholar papers to the public debate,” says Martin Matulík.



The electronic devices, such as smartphones, are being used in an ever-increasing rate. Since 5G wireless network and innovative smart devices are slowly becoming ubiquitous, the associated health risks should be publicly known, so everyone can safely use emerging technologies for easing the daily activities.



About the author:

Martin Matulík (555Production.cz) is a passionate audio-visual storyteller leveraging emerging technologies for making education truly entertaining. He dedicated his bio-medical engineering studies to the health effects of electromagnetic fields, science popularization and virtual cinematography. Contact Information 555Production

Martin Matulík

+420779970724



www.555Production.cz



