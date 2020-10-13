AKVIS Frames 5.0 and New Kids Artworks Pack

Press Releases AKVIS Lab Press Release

AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Frames free software. Version 5.0 provides the Text tab, new integrated free frames, and other changes. Additionally, AKVIS releases the new Kids Artworks pack that includes 100 adorable templates.

Perm, Russia, October 13, 2020



Version 5.0 allows users to add text or watermark to images. The Default Pack integrated into the program offers 20 new frames on different themes. Also, the update provides changes in the activation process, as well as enhancements in flexibility and stability. The program is available free of charge at akvis.com.



The brand new Kids Artworks pack includes 100 high-quality cheerful frames, 50 horizontal and 50 vertical templates to frame children's paintings, crafts, and photographs. You can embellish works made with drawing tools, modeling clay, colored paper, lego bricks, artificial and natural materials, and improvised means. Frame a portrait of your son or daughter, his or her friends, as well as school and family photos. Create lovely collages and photo books, make unique family gifts!



Now, there are 64 themed frame packs by AKVIS sorted by categories: Hobbies & Interests, Styles & Trends, Holidays & Events, Seasons, Countries, and Family. The new set entered the Family group.



AKVIS Frames 5.0 and the additional packs can be used on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (32/64-bit); Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-10.15 (64-bit).



Download AKVIS Frames 5.0 and use the program for free. The new Kids Artworks pack sells for $17.00. For more information about the AKVIS frame collections, visit akvis.com.



Kat Kharina

+7 342 2121661



https://akvis.com



