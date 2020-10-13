Community Artists’ Collective Launches ARTrepreneurship Workshop Series Houston Native Ricardo Osmondo Francis Inaugurates First Event October 17th, 2020

Press Releases LeonidesArts New York Gallery Press Release

Ricardo Osmondo Francis native of Houston, Texas, is a visual artist/curator and the Gallery Director of LeonidesArts NY, an artist run multimedia visual arts organization dedicated to presenting contemporary art exhibitions and public art projects that reflect a variety of distinct themes, disciplines and cultural experiences outside of the conventional art gallery tenet. Francis will share critical aspects of his personal artistic journey to help guide emerging artists.

Ricardo Osmondo Francis is a native of Houston, Texas. He is a visual artist/curator and also the Gallery Director of LeonidesArts NY, an artist run multimedia visual arts organization dedicated to presenting contemporary art exhibitions and public art projects that reflect a variety of distinct themes, disciplines and cultural experiences outside of the conventional art gallery tenet. Francis will share critical aspects of his personal artistic journey to help guide emerging artists in their career paths and development.



Rafael Cuello, visual artist, curator and digital design virtuoso, is moderating the workshop. Jean Sonderand, New York City-based filmmaker and Director of Archive Culture, will serve as videographer for this event.



Francis grew up in the Third Ward area of Houston and developed his artistic roots at the Community Artists’ Collective and Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts before receiving a BFA in painting from the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore. He is a founding member of BLAFTCO, an alternative visual art group where he first began conceptualizing and developing large scaled art projects and art exhibits. Inspired by classical art, multi-ethnic antiquity, and present-day advertisement imagery, Francis’ vivid pictorial works present a torrent of imagery culled from every possible corner of the visual culture.



