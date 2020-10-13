PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
MTS Management's HeIsTheArtist Delivers New Single Cover of Fleetwood Mac Classic


On October 12th, MTS' iTunes chart-topping Christian Jazz/Neosoul singer-songwriter from New York City is releasing his cover of “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac. The track is from his November 27th EP release, “Roots.”

New York, NY, October 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Best known as an enigmatic Christian neo-soul/jazz/r&b singer-songwriter and performer, HeIsTheArtist is releasing the first single from his forthcoming Americana/Roots/AAA EP, aptly titled, Roots. On October 12th, the singer will release his re-working of the Fleetwood Mac classic, “Landslide.” The EP will drop on November 27th.

HeIsTheArtist says, “Landslide’ is the heart of what my EP Roots is about (which is “growth”). Reflecting on your past to make your future better is a key message of the song. Also, most are afraid of aging, but the cover is a reminder that, with age, comes wisdom, and wisdom makes navigating life easier. The messages of aging gracefully and remembering to learn from your mistakes makes ‘Landslide’ the ‘root of the Roots EP’.”

Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D’Angelo.

https://artistecard.com/heistheartist
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/SignedLoveTheArtist
Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Heistheartist
Contact Information
MTS Management Group
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
Contact
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

