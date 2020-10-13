"Duskie the Owl" Picture Book Released at Virtual Halloween Market

Press Releases The Inky Octopus Press Release

St. Louis author and illustrator create online event to help small businesses this autumn.

St. Louis, MO, October 13, 2020 --(



"Duskie the Owl" features a screech owl who wants to find a new friend in his forest home. The Inky Octopus Virtual Halloween Market runs from October 16-18, 2020. More information about "Duskie the Owl" and The Inky Octopus Virtual Halloween Market can be found at www.TheInkyOctopus.com.



Matthew Gindling is a visual artist, musician and creator of artisanal incense blends. Matthew received a BFA with emphasis on graphic design from Webster University (MO). Melissa Rohr's past book releases include "The Sleep Catcher" written by Za Goodbrake, "Little Bird, Little Bird" by Loni Hoots, and an "Octopus Coloring Book." Melissa received a BFA in illustration from Columbia College Chicago (IL), and is the owner of The Inky Octopus online art shop.

Melissa Rohr

314-656-6037



www.theinkyoctopus.com



