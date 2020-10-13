Stay Well Concert Hits a High Note with Three Gold dotCOMM Awards

Press Releases Scientology Media Productions Press Release

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Los Angeles, CA, October 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Stay Well Concert, produced by Scientology Media Productions, wins three Gold Awards (Video Cause Related, Video Entertainment, Video Cause Related Branding) at the 2020 dotCOMM Awards, the annual international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication.The three wins bring the concert’s awards tally to five—having won two Platinum Hermes Awards earlier this year.More than just a virtual concert, the Stay Well Concert is an extraordinary musical experience featuring a virtual who’s who of groundbreaking artists coming together to uplift the world through music.Hosted by award-winning actress Erika Christensen, the global telecast featured a lineup of legendary and iconic musicians: Grammy Award-winners Chick Corea, Mark Isham and David Campbell, along with international superstars Greg Camp (Smash Mouth), Rubén Blades, David Broza and more.In this one-hour special, over 50 artists from across 6 continents performed everything from classic hits to first-time releases of songs. The concert aired on Scientology Network and every major online platform, taking the No. 1 spot on Twitter’s Periscope on its premiere night.The concert was conceived and produced to promote togetherness, positivity and hope through music.Watch the Stay Well Concert online at: scientology.tv/concertThe Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Contact Information Scientology Network

Erin Banks

323-210-1700



www.scientology.tv



