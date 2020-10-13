PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Shero Comics Set to Release New "Ssquad Goals" Cheerleading Comic Book


Pre-sales Begin on Day of the Girl, Sunday, October 11, 2020, on Amazon Kindle

Los Angeles, CA, October 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Shero Comics, a multimedia company focused on highlighting minority women in comics, films, and gaming, today proudly announces the upcoming release of a new comic book entitled Squad Goals. Set for digital release through Amazon Kindle, Shero Comic’s Squad Goals comic book follows the story of Faith Walker, a down-and-out cheer coach whose latest coaching position at a girls’ juvenile detention center proves to be a worthwhile challenge. With digital pre-sales debuting on Day of the Girl, October 11, 2020, the one-shot comic will be released on Black Friday, November 27, 2020 through Amazon Kindle.

"When I was coming up with the concept of Squad Goals, I was thinking of how cheerleading is such a team sport that brings people together. So I thought it would be a fun idea to connect a down on her luck cheer coach with an unlikely group of girls who are not only the underdogs in the world of cheerleading, but also in their personal lives. I feel like everyone loves an underdog story, and Squad Goals is the type of underdog story that people of all ages and from all walks of life will be able to get behind and root for,” said Shequeta L. Smith, CEO of Shero Comics.

International fans of both cheerleading and female superhero comics alike will also be able to enjoy physical copies of the new comic book, Squad Goals, when it debuts on the Shero Comics website in early December, just in time for Christmas. As a multimedia company, Shero Comics’ mission is to help women and girls uncover their superpowers, and what better way to celebrate the athleticism and distinction of cheerleading than with a new superhero comic in their honor.

For more information, visit www.sherocomics.com
