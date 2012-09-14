Ari Retail POS Software Now Offering Retail Insight Integration

Press Releases ARI Retail Software Press Release

Ari's integration with Retail Insight brings the best of retail and accounting to your door.

Bur Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 14, 2020 --(



A retail business has to deal with a multitude of activities and operations daily. These include managing the stocks, billing for customers, helping customers with the purchase queries, allocating work to employees, tracking employees' performance, strategic decision-making, and many more.



One crucial function that is often overlooked is accounting. Every business transaction needs to be accounted for to draw financial statements and make analytical evaluations to get a complete picture of the business's health.



Web Masters' Retail Insight is one such accounting software that addresses these requirements. However, with transactions happening in Ari's Retail POS Software, how can their book of accounts be updated on Retail Insight?



Web Masters provides a solution to this issue with their Ari + Retail Insight POS integration. Jignesh Joshi, the CTO of Web Masters, says, "The integrated solution combines the features of retail and accounting to ensure the best customer experience."



Talking about the data synchronization between the two solutions, he elaborates further, "Based on the batch size; the data will be posted from the POS to Retail Insight. The data related to customers, vendors, transactions, and sales from Ari are mapped with Retail Insight. The mapping ensures accuracy, completeness, minimum errors, and no mismatches."



The integrated solution will make inventory management a lot easier. It also generates insightful reports and analytics that can help retailers in making strategic decisions for their store's growth. There are many other features, which make it an attractive solution. You can know more about the integration on the link: https://arirms.com/integrations/retail-insight

Contact Information ARI Retail Software

Kevin Smith

919824884900



https://arirms.com



