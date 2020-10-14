Cristallight Software Announced the Release of iBarcoder 3.11.6, the Popular Mac Barcode Generator and Label Maker Software. A Number of Features Added

Cristallight software is pleased to announce the release of the iBarcoder version 3.11.6, one of the most popular mac barcode software titles. The product supports more then 40 barcode types, QR Code, Datamatrix, Aztec, UPC, ISBN, EAN, GS1, SSCC-18, GTIN-14, PDF417 codes among them. It allows to generate, export, print single and sequential barcodes, create label designs using built-in and custom label formats.

With this version of the popular mac barcode generator and label maker software for Mac, Cristallight Software added a number of new features and improvements to the iBarcoder, one of the best barcode software titles. At the moment, the product supports more than 40 barcode types, datasources for sequential barcodes, RGB and CMYK color modes, setting raster and vector export formats, creating label designs, using advanced printing options to manage printing order, calibration, offsets, Contacts (Address Book) integration for 2D barcodes, and more…



The iBarcoder is high quality mac barcode generator. It is simple, intuitive, affordable, and innovative. It makes the process of creating, exporting, and printing barcodes easy - no special skills, or knowledge are necessary, anyone can start using it practically in no time. It is quick- create barcodes, make all the necessary settings, and get the right result in a few clicks. Lifetime license with free updates, and free tech support means no costly software or equipment upgrades.



Cristallight Software regularly updates the iBarcoder and keeps it in up to date. The iBarcoder 3.11.6 requires Mac OS X 10.9 or later, and costs $49.95, (includes the lifetime license with upcoming free upgrades), and free tech support.