Registration Closing Soon for Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2020

SMi Reports: Pre-filled Syringes East Coast 2020 virtual conference only 2 weeks away.

London, United Kingdom, October 14, 2020 --(



Following the success of last year’s event, the upcoming conference will cover key topics driving the industry including:



• Developments in device technology

• On-body Injectors

• Digital connectivity in the parenteral space

• A regulatory outlook with industry and recognised body experts

• Patient centricity and device development

• Lifecycle Management



View the programme online here: http://www.pfsamericas.com/prcom12



Key Reasons To Attend The Virtual Conference:

• Live and On Demand speaker content: Get access to the latest strategies and case studies from your marketplace online!

• Network with all the event attendees: Connect, see who’s attending, chat and share contact details with all online delegates, speakers and sponsors

• Exhibit a Virtual Booth: You can pack your customized booth full of documents, videos and even show who is manning the booth during the event and hosting meetings

• Host & Join Meetings & Socials: Join preferred speaking sessions, host you own meetings and even a virtual Networking social, with in built Zoom functionality



Meet and network with:

President | R&D Project Leader | Director, New Business | Senior Consultant Engineer | Senior Engineer, Medical Device Development | Outsourcing Project Manager | Senior Staff Scientist | Senior Engineer III, Drug Delivey and Device Development | CEO |Director Device Development and Industrialization.... plus many more.



Register for the virtual conference for only US$499 here: http://www.pfsamericas.com/prcom12



Sponsored by:

Aptar Pharma, Bold Insight, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, CSS, Polyplastics-Topas, Steris and Zeon Speciality Materials



Contact Information:



For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.pfsamericas.com/prcom12



