Compunnel Digital Launches Complete AI COVID-19 Response System; The Technology Uses Sophisticated Machine Learning to Monitor for Safety Compliance

Compunnel Digital, a leading global IT and consulting company, has launched the first complete safety compliance monitoring and COVID-19 response system for the enterprise. The program was created in partnership with Dori.AI and is aptly named SafeSpace. Compunnel Digital SafeSpace is a sophisticated machine learning-based solution that makes it easy for organizations to meet stringent health and safety guidelines.

Plainsboro, NJ, October 14, 2020 --(



About Compunnel Digital

Compunnel Digital is a leading global IT services and consulting company, providing a wide range of services and solutions in digital, technology, strategy, consulting, and operations. Integrating unparalleled experience and specialized skills across industries, Compunnel Digital strives to work at the intersection of design, innovation, and strategy to ensure digital transformation success.



