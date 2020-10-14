Showman, Pianist, and Singer Stephen Ridley to Play Live Online Concert on Show4me

Press Releases Show4me Music Interaction Network Press Release

On October 17, 2020, Saturday, a piano sensation from the UK, Stephen Ridley will play a live online concert on Show4me. The event will feature Ridley's favorite tracks, stories, and a premiere of previously unreleased music.

London, United Kingdom, October 14, 2020 --(



The event will be broadcast live from Soho Recording Studios in London. "Stephen Ridley HOME" will feature a live performance by the UK piano sensation, featuring his most popular songs as well as new, previously unreleased music.



Ridley is known for his expressive performances and emotional delivery that contrasts the more polished look of classical piano concerts.



The show titled, "Stephen Ridley HOME" will take place on Show4me this Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 7 PM UK on show4me.com.



With early bird £14 tickets already sold out, fans now have a choice of a standard ticket at £19 and a VIP ticket at £359.



Stephen Ridley is a rising young musician who has amassed a huge following on social media, including more than 600,000 fans on Instagram.



Ridley started out as a bank trader, finding brief success in the industry before leaving the career in his mid-twenties. He went back to his childhood hobby of playing the piano and quickly drew the attention of wide audiences with his passionate, edgy, and unconventional performances.



Show4me is a music interaction network for musicians, fans, and music professionals. The platform offers a collection of tools to run a solid music business via subscription earnings, music sales, and concert tickets.



Show4me also offers surging in popularity tools of built-in online concert streaming and ticketing.



Musicians and their teams use Show4me to sell their music (albums, EPs, singles), tickets to online and offline shows, and Artist club subscriptions (for just $1/year each fan gets unlimited listening of all of the musician’s music and the option to direct message the artist).



Mary Ivanova

+44 203 808 7795



show4me.com



