Black Lives Matter Tops Global Ranking of Activist Movements

2020 has seen a remarkable, global increase in grassroots movement activity, with concrete impact on society and policy; philanthropic backing is still lagging behind.

Geneva, Switzerland, October 14, 2020 --(

Black Lives Matter is now the world’s most successful activist movement, reported the Altruist League, a Geneva-based philanthropy advisory tracking more than 10,000 grassroots organizations worldwide through its 100+ global analysts and its machine learning-based environment scanning model.



The top ten of the rankings, calculated on the basis of policy impact, membership evolution, media exposure, funding growth, and more than 20 other criteria, include established organizations such as Sunrise (U.S.) and Extinction Rebellion (UK), as well as less known ones, such as LUCHA Congo (DRC) and The Good Lobby (Belgium).



Ekaterina Chernova, the Altruist League’s Head of Research said, “Black Lives Matter topping the list is no surprise - their funding alone has increased by a factor of 100 over the past six months. But their association with rioting and looting and their calls to defund the police have put them firmly in the crosshairs of right wing media; the challenge now is to evolve and approach the people in the middle of the political spectrum.”



Milos Maricic, President of the Altruist League said, “Activist movements are becoming more focused, more professional and more capable of impacting policy. Among many organizations calling for change in 2020 they are the ones actually doing it, and yet they only receive 1-2% of the philanthropy money available. This must change.”



About the Altruist League: The Altruist League helps philanthropists and corporations construct state of the art philanthropic portfolios for real, systemic change, and proactively manage the Social component of their ESG risk. Its grassroots movement dataset is the biggest and most authoritative of its kind globally, and its use of AI is leading the industry.



