Pankhurst Gallery Celebrate Saturday Reopening Times

Waterlooville, United Kingdom, October 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Based in Catherington Business Park, Pankhurst Gallery will begin operating from 9 am – 1 pm on Saturday 31 October and will be celebrating their Saturday reopening with an official open morning with prosecco and cake.Julia Pankhurst, owner of Pankhurst Gallery says, "I am thrilled to be getting the gallery ready for celebrating Christmas, especially during these difficult times. I have a variety of original paintings, prints, greetings cards and giftware for people to browse through. I look forward to seeing you over the next few months."Please note, there will be social distancing measures in place to keep everyone safe and comfortable whilst they browse.For further information, please contact Pankhurst Gallery on info@pankhurstgallery.com or call 02392 597399.

Katy Ladyman

02392 597399



pankhurstgallery.com



